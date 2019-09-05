$1.5 Billion 3D Printing Construction Market, 2024 by Material Type (Concrete, Metal, Composite), Construction Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding), End-Use Sector (Building, Infrastructure)

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Construction Market by Material Type (Concrete, Metal, Composite), Construction Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding), End-Use Sector (Building, Infrastructure), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 3D Printing Construction Market Size is Estimated to be USD 3 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,575 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 245.9% Between 2019 and 2024.



3D printing construction is used in different industries, such as building and infrastructure. This innovative method is highly promising and advantageous in the construction industry in terms of cost-effectiveness, construction time, flexibility, design, error reduction, and environmental aspects. The superior features offered by 3D printing construction are enabling its usage in various end-use industries.



Extrusion construction method accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, of the overall 3D printing construction market.



Extrusion construction method dominated the overall 3D printing construction market in 2018. 3D printing construction possesses characteristics such as cost-effectiveness, construction time, flexibility, design, error reduction, and environmental aspects. An extrusion construction method is used in the construction industry and possesses the capability to produce large-scale building components with complex geometrical structures.



Concrete material type accounted for the largest share, in terms of value and volume, of the 3D printing construction market.



Concrete material type dominated the overall 3D printing construction market in 2018. The use of concrete material in the 3D printing construction market offers various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, design flexibility, environmental resistance, extrudability, buildability, flowability, compressive strength, and open time. The concrete material is used while extruding in the 3D printing construction process.



The 3D printing construction market in the building end-use sector is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.



The increasing use of 3D printing in the building sector is mainly due to 3D construction printing offers excellent thermal qualities that are strong enough to withstand external factors such as heat. Furthermore, 3D printing construction's capability to develop complex building geometries, safety, more precision, and less waste has resulted in the development of complex building structures at an affordable rate. This technology helps in creating lightweight components such as walls and panels while maintaining structural integrity, lowering the handling & transportation costs.



The 3D printing construction market in the APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024.



The APAC dominated the global 3D printing construction market. The region has the presence of many manufacturers of 3D printing construction and its products. China accounted for a significant share of the market in APAC and is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth of the 3D printing construction market in this region is driven mainly by the growing building and infrastructure end-use sectors.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Potential for Mass Customization and Enhanced Architectural Flexibility

Reduction in Health & Safety Risks and Rate of Accidents

Inherently Green Technology

Restraints



High Capital Investment

Opportunities



Rise in Demand for New Construction Projects Across Regions

Rapid Urbanization

Challenges



Lack of Awareness About Automation Techniques in the Construction Industry

Poor Surface Finish

Limited Size of the Printers

Partially Built Houses

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Macroeconomic Indicators



Rising Population

Increase in Middle-Class Population, 2009-2030

The key players in the market are:

Yingchuang Building Technique - Winsun ( China )

) XtreeE ( France )

) Monolite UK (UK)

Apis Cor ( Russia )

) CSP s.r.l. ( Italy )

) CyBe Construction ( Netherlands )

) Sika ( Switzerland )



These companies are focused on demonstrating this technique in order to create awareness about this dynamic construction technology.

Companies Mentioned



3D Printhuset

Acciona

Apis Cor

BE More 3D

Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

Betabram

Contour Crafting

CSP s.r.l. (Centro Sviluppo Progetti)

CyBe Construction

ICON

Imprimere AG

Lifetec Construction Group Inc

Monolite UK (D-Shape)

MX3D

Rohaco

Sika

Spetsavia

Total Kustom

XtreeE

Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun)

