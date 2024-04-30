$1.5 Million in New Grants Will Support LGBTQ+-Owned and Allied Businesses

National LGBT Chamber of Commerce Teams Up with Grubhub Community Fund for Another Year of Grants to Aid in Growth and Development

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's LGBTQ+-owned restaurants and bars serving food will once again find a vital lifeline this year stemming from the ongoing partnership formed by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), the business voice of the LGBTQ+ community and certifying body for LGBTQ+-owned businesses nationwide, and Grubhub , a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, through the Grubhub Community Fund .

Today marks the launch of East Coast applications for the NGLCC Community Impact Grant Program by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, made possible through continued support from the Grubhub Community Fund. These grants, ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, offer funding for a variety of purposes, including everything from supporting employee wages and incentives, maintaining or upgrading existing infrastructure, enabling marketing and PR efforts, and more.

"We often say at NGLCC that if you can buy it, an LGBTQ+-owned business can supply it," said NGLCC Co-Founder & President Justin Nelson. He added, "This rings especially true for LGBTQ+-owned restaurants and food-serving establishments across America, which play a vital role in their communities. We're thrilled to once again collaborate on this program, thanks to the generous support of the Grubhub Community Fund, to offer grants that will benefit businesses nationwide."

"Grubhub's partnership with NGLCC continues to go on from strength to strength over the years, and we're really proud of the impact this initiative has had on LGBTQ+-owned businesses nationwide," said Dave Tovar, Grubhub's senior vice president of Communications and Government Relations. "We are inspired by countless stories of how these grants empower independent restaurants to thrive and make meaningful contributions to their communities. We know this year's grant recipients will do incredible things with the funds they receive as this program continues to grow."

Once again, under the innovative grant program, the NGLCC has set a goal to allocate 30 percent of the funds to businesses owned by people of color and transgender and gender expansive (TGX) individuals. Between now and June 2024, NGLCC will roll the grant program out regionally, with applications for East Coast establishments launching on April 30, 2024. Applications for the Central US will open in May 2024, and those for the West Coast will roll out in June 2024. Restaurants wishing to learn more about applying for grants should visit nglcc.org/ghgrant .

The NGLCC's network of nearly 55 Affiliate Chambers across America will once again help amplify this grant opportunity to support local restaurants. Those local chambers will again benefit from this initiative's Affiliate Chamber Fund. In addition to supporting local efforts to share the grant opportunity, this fund has and will continue to enable any establishment that receives a grant that is not currently a member of an NGLCC local affiliate chamber to have one year of membership paid.

For more information on the Community Impact Grant Program regarding restaurant eligibility requirements, timelines, how to apply, and more, please visit www.nglcc.org/ghgrant .

