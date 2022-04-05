1,500 Pastors Establish MOUs with Shincheonji Church

SEOUL, South Korea, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji) hosted a press conference with over 1,500 pastors from various countries in the world who established MOUs with Shincheonji at 5:00 PM(KST), on April 2nd.

Shincheonji hosted this event to share the progress of the online seminars that began from last year, MOUs established thus far, along with some case examples. and participating pastors' testimonials.

"In the past… I thought heaven was somewhere one went to after death…" Dongsu Kim, head pastor of Peace Church, who is presently teaching Shincheonji's Revealed Word to his own congregation, said. "I want to share Shincheonji's Revealed Word to my fellow pastors; I want them to learn the Word and realize that their ideas of salvation are incorrect."

Pastor Willifred Endohu, a pastor who has been leading his church for 11 years in Cote d'Ivoire and a lecturer at a seminary school, also expressed a dramatic change in his faith, after learning from Shincheonji's seminar.

"[Chairman Lee] could not have taught such a profound Word if he had not met God and Jesus," Pastor Endohu said. "I want to tell my fellow pastors that what I have seen and verified is that all the answers are in the Bible and Shincheonji is testifying those answers according to the Bible."

At the event, Chairman Lee spoke about how he has come to share the Word and the role of pastors today.

"Writing the word of all the chapters of Revelation in people's hearts is harvesting, sealing, and nurturing those who have been born of God's seed and making them into the citizens of God's kingdom," Chairman Lee said. "[This is why] Jesus showed me the events of all the chapters of Revelation and commanded me to testify to all the churches."

According to Shincheonji, 2155 pastors, 22 seminary schools, 958 churches in 67 countries have established MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus. Following MOUs, several pastors and seminary instructors in countries including US, Philippines and Pakistan, are teaching their congregation and students Shincheonji's teachings.

The event, as well as Shincheonji's Intermediate Level lessons which will air till June 27, every Monday and Thursday, can be viewed on the church's official Youtube Channel (https://bit.ly/SCJyoutube).

