1,500 Thanksgiving Meals Distributed to Families in South Los Angeles Ahead of Holiday through Brotherhood Crusade and SoCalGas Partnership

To support Brotherhood Crusades' Grab and Go! Basket Distribution and families during the holiday season, SoCalGas donated $50,000, as part of the company's $4 Million Fueling Our Communities Initiative to Address Food Insecurity

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brotherhood Crusade and Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) distributed Thanksgiving meals, including 1,500 turkeys to families in South Los Angeles during a Grab and Go! Basket Distribution event. SoCalGas supported this annual program through a $50,000 donation as part of the company's Fueling Our Communities $4 million initiative to address food insecurity through new and existing partnerships with food banks and nonprofits.

Mookie Betts, MLB All-Star and founder of the 50/50 Foundation, joined the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, and over 20 community volunteer groups and donors in distributing baskets and engaging with families.

Brotherhood Crusade is one of several organizations selected from SoCalGas' 12-county service area to receive funding to provide free meals and groceries to low-income families and seniors in need of support. Brotherhood Crusade's principal mission is to champion equality and equity by removing and/or helping individuals overcome the barriers that discourage their pursuit of success in life and facilitate opportunities for a better quality of life.

"Brotherhood Crusade is thrilled to join forces with SoCalGas for our Thanksgiving Grab and Go! Basket Distribution. We're deeply grateful for SoCalGas' generous support as part of their Fueling Our Communities initiative. Together, we're ensuring that South LA families facing food insecurity can have everything they need to prepare a wonderful Thanksgiving meal," said Charisse Bremond-Weaver, President and CEO of Brotherhood Crusade. "This partnership exemplifies the spirit of community and compassion, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to SoCalGas for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of others."

"We are proud to partner with Brotherhood Crusade to help provide a Thanksgiving meal to families in the South LA community. At SoCalGas, we are invested in the communities we serve, and Fueling Our Communities is one way we demonstrate our commitment to supporting our neighbors in need," said Erin Smith, Senior Vice President, Chief Talent, Culture, and Operations Support Officer. "Food insecurity is a critical issue across the state, with many local food banks reporting the need for significant. Fueling Our Communities began during the COVID-19 pandemic and partnerships like this one with the Brotherhood Crusade have helped provide tens of thousands of families with fresh food."

To continue the season of giving and gratitude, SoCalGas has also supported Brotherhood Crusade's 55th Annual Pioneer of African American Achievement Award Gala. The event will honor the longest-running Los Angeles news anchor and philanthropist, Pat Harvey, for her significant impact and contributions to the community. Proceeds from the Achievement Award Dinner will be used to continue to support and grow the many programs that Brotherhood Crusade provides for the youth of South Los Angeles.

The Fueling Our Communities initiative began in 2020 as a collaborative effort between SoCalGas and five regional nonprofits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During its first summer, the program successfully provided more than 140,000 meals to 40,000 individuals from underserved communities across Southern California.

SoCalGas is expanding the impact of the 2023 Fueling Our Communities initiative by allocating $4 million, the largest commitment to date, to new and existing partnerships with food banks and nonprofits throughout SoCalGas' 12-county service area. This expansion will primarily focus on serving families and seniors in need, providing vulnerable populations with food support.

SoCalGas remains committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, and the Fueling Our Communities effort is a testament to this ongoing dedication. By addressing food insecurity in Los Angeles County, SoCalGas and its partners aim to create a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

Media assets can be found here.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to over 21 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America . In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy infrastructure holding company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on X (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook .

About Brotherhood Crusade

Brotherhood Crusade was founded in 1968. The organization's principal mission is to champion equality and equity by removing and/or helping individuals overcome the barriers that deter their pursuit of success in life and facilitate opportunities for a better quality of life by effectuating improved health & wellness, social & economic growth, facilitating academic success, promoting personal, providing access to artistic excellence & cultural awareness, increasing financial literacy, and building community agencies & institutions. To learn more about Brotherhood Crusade, visit brotherhoodcrusade.org.

