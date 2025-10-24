1,500 Worldwide Educators Named 2025 Epic Ambassadors

Epic Ambassadors will champion reading and learning in classrooms across the globe

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Epic, the world's leading digital reading platform for kids 12 and under, announced the 2025 Epic Ambassador Program—its largest and most diverse group of educator ambassadors to date. This year's cohort includes more than 1,500 PreK–6 educators from around the world—triple the number of participants from past years—selected for their passion for inspiring a lifelong love of reading and learning.

The Epic Ambassador Program recognizes outstanding teachers, librarians, and school leaders who creatively use Epic to spark curiosity and build literacy confidence among students. Ambassadors collaborate with Epic's team and one another to share best practices, create engaging classroom experiences, and help shape the future of digital reading in education.

"Epic Ambassadors are more than just educators—they're innovators and champions of joyful learning," said Cherish Mims, Manager of Educator Relations at Epic. "Their creativity, dedication, and insight help us better serve millions of young readers around the world. This incredible community reminds us every day that when teachers lead with passion, kids fall in love with reading."

Ambassadors represent a wide range of teaching specialties—from general and special education to STEM, literacy, bilingual education, and library media—and serve students in both traditional and virtual classrooms. Nearly all have used Epic for multiple years, bringing its vast library of more than 40,000 high-quality books, audiobooks, and Read-To-Me titles into daily instruction to make reading accessible, fun, and meaningful for every child.

This year's ambassador community features educators with extraordinary journeys and global impact. Angela Coleman (Virginia) made an inspiring career switch from corrections to education and now champions literacy and inclusion as a special education teacher. Laura Newell (Texas) brings a global lens to her classroom after teaching in Zambia three times. Crystal Pottebaum (Hungary) has taught in the U.S., Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Hungary—and as a children's book author and sustainability advocate, she turns her classroom into a hub of global citizenship. Sharlene Bariring (Philippines), a nurse turned teacher, found her true calling in making a lasting difference in children's lives. Together, these ambassadors reflect the creativity, passion, and purpose that define the Epic Ambassador community worldwide.

Throughout the year, Epic Ambassadors will collaborate through virtual events, educator panels, and advisory sessions, sharing their expertise to guide new product features and content initiatives that support teachers and learners worldwide.

To learn more about the Epic Ambassador Program, visit getepic.com/ambassadors.

About Epic

Designed for unlimited discovery and unmatched safety, Epic is the leading digital reading platform for kids. Built on a collection of 40,000+ popular, high-quality books, audiobooks, and videos from 250+ of the world's best publishers, Epic reaches more than 50 million kids in homes and classrooms and fuels curiosity and reading confidence. Epic is always free for educators and used by over 2 million teachers in schools worldwide. To learn more, visit getepic.com, or follow Epic! on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Epic!