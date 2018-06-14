$1.55 Billion Miticides Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The miticides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, to reach a value of USD 1.55 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.17 Billion in 2018.



Miticides are crop protection chemicals that specifically target plant mites. They constitute an important group of crop protection chemicals used to protect plants from harmful mites and insects such as spiders and ticks. Miticides often vary on the basis of the mites they target and the promptness of their killing rate and are effective against eggs and larval stages as well as adult mites.



On the basis of source, the chemical segment dominated the miticides market in 2017. The use of synthetic chemical miticides for plant and crop protection is constantly growing. Many specific miticides have been introduced, which are less toxic to predaceous mites than phytophagous mites are and help in controlling the population of phytophagous mites.



On the basis of crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment accounted for the largest market share; this can be attributed to growing health-consciousness among consumers and rising incomes, which result in increased consumption of a wide variety of products, particularly fruits & vegetables. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific offer opportunities for the miticides market, due to the large fruit-growing industries in major countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries and the rise in awareness about the benefits of miticides in the market.



On the basis of formulation, the miticides market was led by the liquid segment in 2017. Liquid formulations are mainly preferred as they do not cause dust formation on spraying, do not cause toxicity or flammability, provide high efficiency due to smaller particle size, and low packaging volume. Moreover, foliar spray is the most widely used mode of application, owing to its ease and high effectiveness.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for miticides between 2018 and 2023. The increasing awareness about miticides and continuous technological advancements are factors contributing to the growth of this market. In addition to this, the growing demand for crops and rising cultivation in the countries of Asia Pacific have forced agribusiness companies to expand their supplier and manufacturing base in the region.



Many countries have banned several chemical pesticides because of their hazardous nature. For instance, the US banned around 64 synthetic pesticides by 2003, and the number is still increasing. This has led to high consumption of biological miticides in the European and North American regions due to stringent environmental regulations.



These stringent rules and regulations for miticides are generally associated with the toxicity of miticides, which affects animal and human health, along with leading to environmental degradation. Health hazards such as the presence of carcinogens, increasing pollution, and concerns about the environment are the main reasons for enforcing these restrictions, which is a restraint for the miticides market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Miticides Market

4.2 Miticides Market Size, By Region (KT)

4.3 North American Miticides Market Share, By Crop Type & Country, 2018

4.4 Miticides Market, Fastest Growing Countries in Each Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advancements in Farming Practices and Technology

5.2.1.2 Growth in Agricultural Productivity

5.2.1.3 Heavy Crop Loss Due to Pest Attacks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Residue Levels of Miticides on Excessive Use

5.2.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

5.2.2.3 Easy Availability of Substitutes and Alternatives

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Growth in Biopesticides Market and Organic Agriculture

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand in Developing Countries

5.2.3.3 Increasing Adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Resistance of Mites to Miticides

5.2.4.2 Evolution of Biotechnology and Increasing Acceptance of GM Crops

5.3 Supply Chain



6 Miticides Market, By Crop Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fruits & Vegetables

6.2.1 Berries

6.2.2 Pome Fruits

6.2.3 Citrus Fruits

6.2.4 Root & Tuber Vegetables

6.2.5 Other Fruits & Vegetables

6.3 Cereals & Grains

6.3.1 Corn

6.3.2 Wheat

6.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

6.4.1 Cotton

6.4.2 Soybean

6.4.3 Sunflower & Rapeseed

6.4.4 Others

6.5 Other Crop Types

6.5.1 Turf & Ornamentals

6.5.2 Cash Crops



7 Miticides Market, By Mode of Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Foliar Spray

7.3 Soil Treatment

7.4 Others



8 Miticides Market, By Formulation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid

8.3 Dry



9 Miticides Market, By Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemical

9.3 Biological



10 Miticides Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Expansions

11.3 Agreements

11.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.5 New Product Launches

11.6 Partnerships, Investments, and Collaborations



12 Company Profiles



BASF

Bayer AG

Syngenta

Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd.

Gowan Company, LLC

Dowdupont

ADAMA

Platform Solutions (Arysta Lifescience)

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Limited

Valent Biosciences

Certis

OHP, Inc.

Nissan Chemicals Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tj6rjt/1_55_billion?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-55-billion-miticides-market---global-forecast-to-2023--300666415.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

