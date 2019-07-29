$1.59 Bn Voice Analytics Markets, 2024 - Advent of Ai and Ml Into Voice Analytics & Emergence of Real-Time Into Voice Analytics

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice Analytics Market by Component (Solution and Services), Application (Sentiment Analysis, Sales and Marketing Management, and Call Monitoring), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global voice analytics market size to grow from USD 657 million in 2019 to USD 1,597 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2019-2024.



The major growth drivers of the voice analytics market include the growing need to extract insights from customer interactions. Lack of accuracy in authenticating users may restrain the growth of the voice analytics market.

The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The voice analytics market is segmented on the basis of components, such as solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient voice analytics service help organizations unlock insights in voice communications by integrating voice analytics solution with their existing IT infrastructure.

The retail and eCommerce segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The voice analytics market by vertical has been segmented into BFSI, retail, and eCommerce, telecommunication, healthcare, government and defense, others (education, real estate, and travel and hospitality). The retail and eCommerce segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing demand to create a frictionless customer experience.

Among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as India, China, and Japan, growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in the APAC region.

The major vendors offering voice analytics globally include Verint Systems, NICE, Avaya, ThoughtSpot, Uniphore, Calabrio, Talkdesk , Nextiva, RankMiner, VoiceBase, Beyond Verbal, VoiceSense, SESTEK, audEERING, and Xdroid.

It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the voice analytics market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

