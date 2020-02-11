$1.6 Billion Global Firm, Slalom, Invests in Chicago with New Leaders to Build 1,000-Person Local Office

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Slalom, the $1.6 billion, modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced that Ali Minnick and Carrie Steyer have been appointed general managers (GMs) of Slalom's Chicago office. The Slalom executive team decision was announced by Brian Turner, President, U.S. Markets.

"I've had the privilege of working with these remarkable leaders for years and I'm inspired by their vision to make even greater impact together as we grow with purpose in Chicago," said Turner. "Slalom Chicago's rapid growth and market potential made it clear that dual GMs will accelerate the impact we can make for our people, clients, and community. Ali and Carrie exemplify our core values and have the experience, passion, and commitment to serve our people and business now and build for the future."

Effective immediately, leadership of Slalom's Chicago office transitions to Minnick and Steyer from Tom Snapp, Midwest Region General Manager and founding GM of the company's Chicago office. As GMs, Minnick and Steyer have accountability for the direction and success of Slalom's Chicago office. Minnick has been responsible for many aspects of Slalom's business in her nine years with Slalom and is instrumental in pushing the boundaries of what's possible for clients, through her expertise in strategy, business transformation, marketing, and experience design. With Slalom for eight years, Steyer is a technology and data leader who helps clients plan, develop, and execute core business strategies while developing professional and passionate teams.

"Slalom's local focus and global impact have enabled us to build a strong business and a values-based culture where employees can balance work and life and meaningfully engage in their community," said Minnick. "Carrie and I are focused on helping our people grow based on their individual strengths and cultivating an inclusive environment where everyone is inspired and empowered to make their unique impact. As a result, we are targeting 200 percent growth by 2025. And, we're committed to even bigger impacts on the economic and social vitality of Chicago by helping clients achieve transformational business outcomes and driving system-level change in Chicago communities."

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In over 35 markets across the US and around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They're backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,000 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019 and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

