$1.68 Billion Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market - Global Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

The global molecular diagnostic point of care industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The molecular diagnostic point of care market generated $1,689.6 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global molecular diagnostic point of care market?

What are the factors resulting in the emerging trends within the global molecular diagnostic point of care market?

How is each segment of the global molecular diagnostic point of care market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

What are the key applications in the global molecular diagnostic point of care market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Who are the key manufacturers the global molecular diagnostic point of care products, and what are their contributions?

The molecular diagnostic point of care market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as highly increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer, growing demand for non-invasive diagnostics, increase in adoption of personalized medicines on a global level, and significant external funding for executing research and development exercises. The challenges include an uncertain reimbursement scenario, a lack of high-complexity testing centers, and high capital requirement hampering the global reach.



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global Molecular Diagnostic Point of Care Market



The molecular diagnostic point of care research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the diagnostic market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to the global molecular diagnostic point of care market.



Market Segmentation

The molecular diagnostic point of care market is segmented into infectious disease, oncology, prenatal testing, and other applications, on the basis of application.

The molecular diagnostic point of care market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology and other methods, on the basis of technology.

The molecular diagnostic point of care market is segmented into assays, systems and software, on the basis of type.

The molecular diagnostic point of care market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and other end-users, on the basis of end-user.

The molecular diagnostic point of care market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America and the rest of the world, on the basis of geography.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnosis

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Various Types of Cancer on a Global Level

Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine Shifting the Paradigm from Reaction to Prevention on a Global Level

Significant External Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercises

Market Restraint

Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario

Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

Market Opportunities

Massive Scope for Adoption of Molecular Diagnostics-Based Point of Care Products in Emerging Nations

Technological Advancements in Molecular Techniques and Diagnostic Tests

Hybridization of Technologies

The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the molecular diagnostic point of care market include



Abacus Diagnostica Oy

Abbott Laboratories

Biocartis NV

bioMrieux S.A.

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A

DxNA LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hologic, Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Mesa Biotech

QIAGEN N.V.

QuantuMDx Group Ltd.

Quidel Corporation

Spartan Biosciences Inc.

