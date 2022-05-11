$1.7 Billion Worldwide Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Industry to 2027 - Players Include Amphenol, ACB, Eltek and FTG

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Printed Circuit Board Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Printed Circuit Boards or PCBs are boards that have lines, paths, and traces to mechanically support and electrically connect different components and are used as a base in electrical components. The board may act as a support and be used as a wiring area for the components that are surface-mounted and socketed.

In the aerospace industry, a wide range of PCBs are used, such as rigid 1,2-sided, standard multilayer, flexible, rigid-flex, and HDI/Microvia/Build-up/ IC Substrate, depending upon the applications, like power supplies, power converters, radio communication, engine control systems, radars, health monitoring sensors, etc.

The aerospace industry is shifting focus towards the usage of advanced materials in order to make the aircraft lightweight yet durable with an ultimate aim to enhance fuel efficiency. PCBs used nowadays are experiencing miniaturization of components in order to establish weight and space savings. The aerospace industry requires sturdier PCBs so as to withstand harsh conditions. Some of the key properties of PCBs targeting aerospace applications include high-temperature resistance, shock absorption, high durability, and reliability.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic shook the aerospace industry due to cancellations of orders, a drop in revenue passenger kilometers, and supply chain disruptions. As a result, the industry recorded a massive decline in the year 2020 across regions. However, PCBs are among few products that recorded a minimal decline in the aerospace industry in 2020, credit goes to the shortage of PCB supplies, which triggered tier players to procure PCBs in large quantities in the uncertain supply scenario. The global aerospace printed circuit board market witnessed a decline of -4.3% in 2020 amid the pandemic.

The market got recovered from the disruption brought by the COVID pandemic in the year 2021 due to economic recovery, gradual increase in RPKs, and regain of normalcy in major cities with the end of lockdowns. The aerospace printed circuit board market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 1.7 Billion in 2027. Major factors, such as the expected rise in the production rate of key aircraft programs, market entry of upcoming aircraft programs, increasing use of in-flight entertainment (IFE), and increasing electronic content in the latest aircraft programs, are likely to drive the growth of the aerospace PCB market.

Segments' Analysis

Based on the platform type, the market is segmented as commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, helicopter, spacecraft, and Unmanned Aerial vehicles (UAV). Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing miniaturization of components, demand for lightweight yet durable components and parts; strong industry fundamentals; expected market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; introduction of variants of existing best-selling aircraft programs, such as A320neo and B777X; and rebounding commercial and regional aircraft deliveries across regions, are the key factors propelling the demand for circuit boards in the commercial aircraft segment.



Based on the product type, the market is segmented into rigid 1,2-sided, standard multilayer, flexible, rigid-flex, High-Density Interconnect (HDI)/Microvia/build-up/IC substrate, and others. Standard multilayer held the largest share of the market as it offers various advantages (space and weight savings, high reliability and efficiency, and high assembly density) over other PCB types, making it the preferred choice for multiple applications. HDI/Microvia/build-up/IC substrate is expected to grow with the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for weight-reduction through miniaturization of components used in various applications. In addition to that, HDI/Microvia/build-up/IC substrate offers various advantages such as higher performance and space-saving.



Based on the laminate material type, the market is segmented as FR4, polyimide, and others. FR4 is expected to remain the most preferred laminate type in the market during the forecast period. FR4 offers various advantages, such as high strength, excellent moisture resistance, weight savings, lower cost, and fire resistance, which make them the preferred material for a wide array of applications in the aerospace industry such as aerospace probes, navigation systems, radar systems, satellite tracking system, and airplane autopilot.



In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace printed circuit boards over the forecast period. Major factors, such as the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators, are driving the growth of the region's market. In addition to that, most of the printed circuit board manufacturers have their presence in the region, such as TTM Technologies, Sanmina Corporation, and Amphenol Corporation, to address the emergent needs of OEMs in order to be the partner for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the same period propelled by factors such as increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, the expected launch of COMAC C919, and rising aircraft fleet size.



Key Players

The aerospace PCB Market is highly consolidated with the top five players securing a mammoth share in 2021. All the major printed circuit board manufacturers have different growth strategies based on their synergies, product portfolio, market reach, geographical presence, and market positioning.

However, some of the most common strategies adopted by them include new product development, development of a vast product portfolio, and execution of M&As to quickly gain market share. For instance, TTM Technologies acquired i3 Electronic, Inc. and Anaren Inc. in the year 2019 and 2018 respectively.

The following are some of the key players in the aerospace printed circuit board market:

