1,711.22 thousand tons growth in Aluminum Foil Market Size with 66% of the Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Aluminum Foil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global aluminum foil market as a part of the global aluminum market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the aluminum foil market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The increase in global consumption of processed and packaged food products is one of the key drivers fueling the aluminum foil market growth. In addition, the rising popularity of lightweight packaging is one of the key aluminum foil market trends supporting market growth. However, fluctuations in aluminum prices are expected to impede the aluminum foil market growth.

Aluminum Foil Market Segment Highlights

Application

Food And Beverage Packaging: The aluminum foil market share growth in the food and beverage packaging segment will be significant during the forecast period. Manufacturers are adopting aluminum foil as a packaging material in the food and beverage industry to increase the shelf life of their products, as aluminum does not chemically react with food and is resistant to oxygen and moisture, thereby avoiding exposure of products to the external environment. Some groceries are prone to get damaged from sunlight, leading to a change in their appearance and taste. However, aluminum foil protects them from sunlight, as foil does not melt, lose shape, or alter the chemical properties of the packed food. Thus, the rising consumption of aluminum foil in direct grilling and cooking applications is expected to drive the aluminum foil market growth during the forecast period.

Consumer Packaging



Pharmaceutical Packaging



Others

Geography

APAC: 66% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key markets for the aluminum foil market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rapid urbanization in India and China has led to an increase in the working population, leading to modernized food consumption patterns, which will facilitate the aluminum foil market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Aluminum Foil Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The aluminum foil market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and quality to compete in the market. This statistical study of the aluminum foil market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The aluminum foil market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aluminum foil market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ardagh Group SA: The company offers metal packaging, offers versatility, unlimited design, and brand-building opportunities like no other material, and is used across the world in many market sectors.

The company offers metal packaging, offers versatility, unlimited design, and brand-building opportunities like no other material, and is used across the world in many market sectors. Carcano Antonio Spa: The company offers aluminum foil packaging for biscuit bags, choco bars, capsules and coffee packs, lidding, pet food, industrial bags, and others.

The company offers aluminum foil packaging for biscuit bags, choco bars, capsules and coffee packs, lidding, pet food, industrial bags, and others. Constellium SE: The company offers aluminum foil that can be produced through primary production and through secondary production.

The company offers aluminum foil that can be produced through primary production and through secondary production. Hindalco Industries Ltd. : The company aluminum operations are integrated and consist of bauxite mining, alumina refining, smelting, and converting primary metal into value-added products.

: The company aluminum operations are integrated and consist of bauxite mining, alumina refining, smelting, and converting primary metal into value-added products. Norsk Hydro ASA : The company offers aluminum foil such as Coated aluminum for food cans, Plain foil for aseptic packaging, Plain foil for medical and pharmaceutical packaging, Foil for flexible food packaging, and others.

: The company offers aluminum foil such as Coated aluminum for food cans, Plain foil for aseptic packaging, Plain foil for medical and pharmaceutical packaging, Foil for flexible food packaging, and others. Alupac

Danpak International BV

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd.

Eurofoil

Merck KGaA

Paramount Universal Pvt. Ltd.

Reynolds Group Products Inc.

The Tetra Laval Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

UACJ Corp.

United Company RUSAL

Oceanic Foil Pack

Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd.

Aluflexpack AG

All Foils Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Aluminum Foil Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aluminum foil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aluminum foil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aluminum foil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum foil market vendors

Aluminum Foil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2022-2026 1711.22 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alupac, Ardagh Group SA, Carcano Antonio Spa, Constellium SE, Danpak International BV, Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd., Eurofoil, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Merck KGaA, Norsk Hydro ASA, Paramount Universal Pvt. Ltd., Reynolds Group Products Inc., The Tetra Laval Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UACJ Corp., United Company RUSAL, Oceanic Foil Pack, Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd., Aluflexpack AG, and All Foils Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverage packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverage packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverage packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food and beverage packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food and beverage packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Consumer packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Consumer packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consumer packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumer packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumer packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pharmaceutical packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Pharmaceutical packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pharmaceutical packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Pharmaceutical packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pharmaceutical packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application (thousand t)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ardagh Group SA

Exhibit 97: Ardagh Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 98: Ardagh Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Ardagh Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 100: Ardagh Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Ardagh Group SA - Segment focus

10.4 Carcano Antonio Spa

Exhibit 102: Carcano Antonio Spa - Overview



Exhibit 103: Carcano Antonio Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Carcano Antonio Spa - Key offerings

10.5 Constellium SE

Exhibit 105: Constellium SE - Overview



Exhibit 106: Constellium SE - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Constellium SE - Key news



Exhibit 108: Constellium SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Constellium SE - Segment focus

10.6 Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Hindalco Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Norsk Hydro ASA

Exhibit 115: Norsk Hydro ASA - Overview



Exhibit 116: Norsk Hydro ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Norsk Hydro ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Norsk Hydro ASA - Segment focus

10.8 Reynolds Group Products Inc.

Exhibit 119: Reynolds Group Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Reynolds Group Products Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Reynolds Group Products Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Reynolds Group Products Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 The Tetra Laval Group

Exhibit 123: The Tetra Laval Group - Overview



Exhibit 124: The Tetra Laval Group - Business segments



Exhibit 125: The Tetra Laval Group - Key news



Exhibit 126: The Tetra Laval Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: The Tetra Laval Group - Segment focus

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 128: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 UACJ Corp.

Exhibit 133: UACJ Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: UACJ Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: UACJ Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: UACJ Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 United Company RUSAL

Exhibit 137: United Company RUSAL - Overview



Exhibit 138: United Company RUSAL - Business segments



Exhibit 139: United Company RUSAL - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: United Company RUSAL - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

