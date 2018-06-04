$1.8 Bn LiDAR Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Automation of LiDAR Systems Leading to Increased Efficiency and Reduced Human Intervention

DUBLIN, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "LiDAR Market by Type (Mechanical LiDAR and Solid-State LiDAR), Installation (Airborne and Ground-Based), Application (Corridor Mapping, ADAS & Driverless Car, and Engineering), Range, Component, Service, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall LiDAR market is to grow from USD 819.1 Million by 2018 to USD 1,809.5 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.2%
The growth of this market is driven by the increasing use of drones equipped with LiDAR for greater accuracy, growing demand for the 3D imaging technology, and developments in the LiDAR ecosystem through organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches and developments, agreements, contracts, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions.
The market for solid-state LiDAR is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing applications of this type in the automotive and robotics industries. In a solid-state LiDAR, the entire components, such as scanner and precision clock, are integrated on one or two chips to reduce its size and cost. The low cost of these systems enables combining two or more sensors to increase the area coverage and meet the specific requirements of the planned application.
The ground-based LiDAR systems are expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period. The ground-based LiDAR systems are either stationary or movable. They are placed on a moving platform such as sports utility vehicle (SUV) or all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with the help of a tripod and balancing assembly. The ground-based LiDAR systems cost less and have less stringent approval criteria for mapping or survey, which leads to the larger size of these systems in LiDAR market.
Among applications, the LiDAR market for ADAS and driverless car is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growing adoption of solid-state LiDAR in ADAS and driverless cars for assuring safety is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Moreover, automotive giants are adopting LiDAR systems for their L3 level vehicles to boost the sales of these vehicles.
The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Increasing awareness among customer regarding the benefits of LiDAR systems in various application and government support are the factors contributing to the high growth of this market. Moreover, the regional development in APAC, especially in countries such as China and India, is expected to contribute to the growing demand for LiDAR systems in this region.
The key market players such as Teledyne Optech (Canada), Leica Geosystems (Switzerland), Reigl Laser Measurement Systems (Austria), Trimble (US), and Faro Technologies (US), Quantum Spatial (Aerometric) (US), Velodyne LiDAR (US), Beijing Surestar Technology (Isurestar) (China), Geokno (India), and Sick AG (Germany) are focusing on product launches and developments, agreements, contracts, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions to enhance their portfolio of product offerings and expand their business.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in LiDAR Market
4.2 LiDAR Market, By Application
4.3 LiDAR Market, By Region and Application
4.4 LiDAR Market, By Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Drones Equipped With LiDAR for Greater Accuracy
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for The 3D Imaging Technology
5.2.1.3 Encouragement From The Governments and Institutes for The Adoption of LiDAR
5.2.1.4 Application of LiDAR in Engineering Projects
5.2.1.5 Introduction of Technologically Enhanced LiDAR
5.2.1.6 Automation of LiDAR Systems Leading to Increased Efficiency and Reduced Human Intervention
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Environmental Traits Affecting The Performance of LiDAR Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of New Applications Demanding LiDAR Technology
5.2.3.2 Vertical Forward Integration
5.2.3.3 Deployment of LiDAR Components in The Automotive Sector
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of LiDAR Services for Surveying Applications
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 LiDAR Market Value Chain
5.3.2 Laser Scanner Value Chain Analysis
6 LiDAR Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Laser Scanners
6.3 Navigation and Positioning Systems
6.3.1 Global Positioning System (GPS)
6.3.2 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
6.4 Other Components
6.4.1 Camera
6.4.2 High-Precision Clock
6.4.3 Other Accessories
7 LiDAR Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mechanical LiDAR
7.3 Solid-State LiDAR
8 LiDAR Market, By Installation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Airborne
8.2.1 Topographic
8.2.2 Bathymetric
8.3 Ground-Based
8.3.1 Mobile
8.3.2 Static
9 LiDAR Market, By Range
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Short
9.3 Medium
9.4 Large
10 LiDAR Market, By Service
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 LiDAR Data Processing
10.1.1.1 Data Acquisition
10.1.1.2 Point Cloud Classification
10.1.1.3 3D Visualization
10.2 Aerial Surveying
10.3 Asset Management
10.4 GIS Services
10.5 Ground-Based Surveying
10.6 Other Services
11 LiDAR Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Corridor Mapping
11.2.1 Roadways
11.2.2 Railways
11.2.3 Others
11.3 Engineering
11.4 Environment
11.4.1 Forest Management
11.4.2 Coastline Management
11.4.3 Pollution Modeling
11.4.4 Agriculture
11.4.5 Wind Farm
11.4.6 Precision Forestry
11.5 ADAS & Driverless Cars
11.6 Exploration
11.6.1 Oil & Gas
11.6.2 Mining
11.7 Urban Planning
11.8 Cartography
11.9 Meteorology
11.10 Other Applications
11.10.1 Police LiDAR
11.10.2 Gaming
11.10.3 Robotics
12 Geographic Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Product Launches & Developments
13.3.2 Agreements and Contracts
13.3.3 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions and Expansions
14 Company Profiles
- Teledyne Optech
- Leica Geosystems
- Riegl Laser Measurement Systems
- Trimble
- Faro Technologies
- Quantum Spatial (Aerometric)
- Beijing Surestar Technology (Isurestar)
- Velodyne LiDAR
- Geokno
- Sick AG
- Yellowscan
- Leddartech
- Geodigital
- Topcon Positioning Systems
- Blom
- Michael Baker International
- Quanergy Systems
- Innoviz Technologies
- Delair
- Phoenix LiDAR
- Precisionhawk
