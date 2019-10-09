1-800-Biz-Broker Closes Million Dollar Staffing Agency in 75 days

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-Biz-Broker, a leading Southern California Business Brokerage, has sold BFP Staffing Inc., a boutique Medical Staffing agency in under 3 months. The average sale of a business is nearly nine months.

Seller and Buyer of BFP Staffing Inc

BFP Staffing Inc. based in Chino, CA, has been sold to a Texas technical staffing company. Pablo Fonseca, principal Business Broker at 1-800-Biz-Broker represented both the Buyer and Seller. BFP Staffing Inc. had a long and successful history of providing temporary medical staff for the California Department of Corrections. The Seller decided to sell the business to focus more time with his family.

"Our proprietary outreach and marketing strategy was key to identifying several potential buyers resulting in a multiple-offer situation for our Client," remarked Fonseca. "Selecting the right Buyer in partnership with the Seller, negotiating the terms of the deal, aligning the competing interests of the attorneys, and keeping the deal together as we raced across the finish-line is what keeps my heart pumping and why I love my job."

According to SIA, the Staffing Industry Analysts, the US healthcare staffing market in 2019 is estimated to reach $17.4 billion. Although growth of the US healthcare staffing market is slowing, it is still a robust business and expected to grow 6% over 2018.

1-800-Biz-Broker is a Business Brokerage in Southern California. The highly skilled team have been helping entrepreneurs to confidentially market, negotiate and sell their businesses since 2006. The Brokers at 1-800-Biz-Broker have a combined 40+ years of entrepreneurial experience working and deal-making in industries such as: hospitality, telecom, B2B, start-ups, Fortune 100, health care, online business, & many others. If you are thinking about selling your business call 1-800-Biz-Broker and request a free and confidential business valuation.

