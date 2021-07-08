1-800 Contacts Celebrates 25 Years of Industry Disruption by Making Visions a Reality for 25 People

As a vision company, 1-800 Contacts had big plans for celebrating 25 years in business in 2020, but those plans were put on pause to focus on taking care of customers and employees who were navigating uncharted territory. Now, at the half-year mark of 2021, the brand known for its superior customer service is ready to celebrate by giving back to those who also had to postpone life's moments, both big and small, over the last year and a half.

A pioneer of the direct-to-consumer model, 1-800 Contacts has spent the last 25 years in pursuit of a better approach to vision care and customer experience. What started as a dorm room operation is now a leading vision company that unapologetically puts consumer needs first. It is in that spirit that the brand decided to celebrate its birthday by giving people the chance to make their own visions a reality.

"25 years ago, we had a vision for a better eyecare industry. One that put consumer needs ahead of profits and made care accessible and modern. So, what better way to celebrate our 25th anniversary than to help consumers bring their own visions to life that seemed impossible due to the events of the last year and a half," said John Graham, CEO of 1-800 Contacts. "It's because of our relentless commitment to people that we have reached this milestone, and it felt intrinsic to who we are to give something significant back to consumers at a time when we could all use a little magic."

To enter for a chance to have your visions brought to life by the Vision Squad, visit FulfillMyVision.com and share why your vision should be selected. Submissions are open beginning today through July 27, 2021. A full list of terms and conditions are available at FulfillMyVision.com

About 1-800 Contacts

1-800 Contacts is the original disruptor of the vision industry. The brand is well-known for efficient, high-quality, and delightful customer service and has advocated relentlessly on behalf of customers, paving the way for a new generation of DTC brands. 1-800 Contacts is the largest seller of contact lenses in the U.S., serving more than 20 million customers for the last 25 years. The growing portfolio of innovative 1-800 Contacts brands includes Liingo Eyewear, 6over6, Boomerang, and Premium Vision.

SOURCE 1-800 Contacts

Related Links

http://www.1800contacts.com

