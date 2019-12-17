1-800 Contacts Enters Agreement to Acquire Revolutionary Vision Start-Up 6over6 Vision

The expected acquisition marks a critical turning point for both brands and the industry at-large, leveraging the technology of 6over6 and 1-800 Contacts' proven heritage as a pioneer in the vision space. Since its formation, 6over6 received investments from many top vision companies and has now chosen to join 1-800 Contacts because of a shared commitment to advancing vision care and increasing access and affordability for people around the world.

6over6 currently offers a variety of vision test technologies, including retrieving optical parameters from existing lenses and measuring pupillary distance, enabling consumers to renew their prescriptions from anywhere. Their technology is currently in use by numerous vision companies across the globe, with more licensing deals expected in the coming months.

"We have long admired the innovations 6over6 has built and have been using their technologies to serve our customers. This expected acquisition allows us to continue our 25-year commitment to pursuing a better way in vision care," said John Graham, CEO of 1-800 Contacts. "People deserve simple and affordable eye care solutions and acquiring 6over6 will allow us to deliver this for our customers on an even larger scale."

1-800 Contacts expects to utilize the technology across a variety of its existing businesses and products, including Express Exam, which currently enables consumers to confirm their prescriptions for contacts with a computer or smartphone.

In the future, 1-800 Contacts and 6over6 expect to work together to revolutionize telemedicine offerings within the vision industry, such as enabling consumers to obtain a new prescription for eyeglasses and contact lenses from anywhere without an office visit. This innovation is not yet available on the market and will make vision correction easier and more accessible for everyone, including the 2.5 billion people worldwide with poor vision who have no access to treatment.

"It has been our life's mission to create ground-breaking technology that would allow consumers the ability to take control of their own vision care and reach communities around the globe without access," commented Dr. Ofer Limon, co-founder of 6over6 Vision. "1-800 Contacts shares our drive to change what is broken in this industry, and we know that this acquisition will bring our vision to life on a global scale that can make real change."

CapM Advisors acted as financial advisor to 1-800 Contacts. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano & Co. served as legal counsel to 1-800 Contacts. Bfp & Co. served as legal counsel to 6over6.

About 1-800 Contacts

1-800 Contacts is the original disruptor of the vision industry and has spent the last 25 years in pursuit of a better way for vision care and customer experience. The brand has advocated relentlessly on behalf of customers, securing federal legislation that allowed customers the right to their prescription and paving the way for another generation of start-ups. As the largest seller of contact lenses, 1-800 Contacts seamlessly serves millions of loyal customers monthly who have rewarded the brand with a Net Promoter Score above 80.

1-800 Contacts employs 1,000 associates between its Utah and North Carolina campuses and is part of the Internet Retailer Top 500.

About 6over6 Vision

Founded in 2014 by two doctors who spent years studying the complexity of the human eye, 6over6 creates first-of-its kind, digital healthcare technology that enables consumers to perform their own vision tests from anywhere using a computer or smartphone. The company has reimagined all fundamental optometric tools, enabling a complete and accurate measurement of the refractive error of the eye for eyeglasses and contact lens prescription details. This technology is currently in use by vision companies around the world, providing consumers simple, easy and accurate at-home prescription verification. 6over6's mission is to democratize access to vision care to help the whole world see clearly. For more information, visit http://www.6over6.com/www.6over6.com

SOURCE 1-800 Contacts

