1-800-DENTIST Founders, Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis, Inaugural Members of MentalHealth.com Venture Advisory Team

13 Nov, 2023, 09:15 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading patient-first health technology company, MentalHealth.com, proudly announces the appointment of two prominent health technology leaders, Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis, founders of 1-800-DENTIST, to its Venture Advisory Team.

The company's Venture Advisory Team, comprised of seasoned business executives, accomplished tech entrepreneurs, and highly regarded healthcare professionals, collaborates with leadership to drive business initiatives and uphold its patient-first culture.

"As we advance in the development of MentalHealth.com, we remain committed to enlisting proficient leadership and the necessary resources to simplify care access, empower patient choice, and enhance care quality," stated Daniel Rivette, CEO and Co-Founder of MentalHealth.com. "With a focus on innovation, Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis transformed the nation's dental industry by empowering patients with these same guiding principles."

With over three decades of experience in the healthcare sector each, Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis join MentalHealth.com with a wealth of entrepreneurial knowledge. Co-founding 1-800-DENTIST in 1986, they created the world's most successful and largest dental referral service, connecting 8 million patients with care while generating over $1 billion in revenue. During their 26-year leadership at 1-800-DENTIST, they managed a marketing budget exceeding half a billion dollars and pioneered industry-leading techniques for effective TV and radio advertising.

"It's more important than ever for people to have access to reliable and effective resources that enable them to reach their full potential," emphasized Gary Saint-Denis. "We look forward to harnessing our extensive marketing experience and contributing to patient-first innovation in a manner that simplifies care access and empowers patient choice," added Fred Joyal.

In the coming months, MentalHealth.com will continue to announce members of its venture advisory and clinical care teams, each sharing alignment with the pursuit of making optimal mental health attainable for all.

About MentalHealth.com

MentalHealth.com is a patient-first health technology company driven by its mission to make optimal mental health attainable for everyone. With a focus on expanding care access, empowering choice, and enhancing care quality, the company delivers innovative solutions that support individuals throughout their mental health journey.

News Releases in Similar Topics

