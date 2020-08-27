1-800-FLOWERS.COM AND UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT TEAM UP TO ENHANCE THE GIFTING EXPERIENCE THROUGH NEW DIGITAL MOVIE OFFERING POWERED BY SMARTGIFT

At launch, hundreds of films from the Universal vault will be available as a digital movie add-on, including a wide variety of high-profile new releases, such as Trolls World Tour and The Invisible Man , along with film gems such as Jurassic World, Jaws, Back to the Future, and more. Customers can pair the gift of entertainment from two budget-friendly pricing tiers - $6.99 for award-winning classic and popular hit films - and $9.99 for blockbuster hits and newer releases. The movie is the recipient's to keep, helping them build their personal library through the free digital movie collection app, Movies Anywhere .

"With many people choosing to stay home, backyards everywhere have been transformed into makeshift movie theatres," says Amit Shah, President, 1-800-Flowers.com. "This exciting collaboration with Universal, together with the unique delivery experience designed by SmartGift, provides a fantastic new way for customers to engage with our brand and connect with each other."

"Digital movie collecting continues to surge and there is no better time to join forces with 1-800-Flowers.com to innovate that experience," said Michael Aaronson, Senior Vice President, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. "Now consumers can enrich every gifting occasion with a personalized movie experience that, for the first time, offers the opportunity to pair a digital movie with another gift via a major eCommerce brand. By giving the recipient the power to choose the film that is right for them, this collaboration introduces the most personalized and flexible digital movie gifting experience in the marketplace. We look forward to expanding this unique add-on offer across the broader 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. portfolio of brands in the coming months."

Curated Lists Make It Easy to Choose the Right Film for Every Occasion

Sending an anniversary floral bouquet? A romantic comedy, such as Meet the Parents, could be the perfect pairing. Hoping to cheer up a loved one with a gift basket? Happy Gilmore might be a great choice. Recipients will receive a thoughtfully curated list of ideas for suggested movie pairings to complement their gifting occasion, including Birthdays, Anniversaries and Get Well. By providing gift recipients the ability to choose their own digital movie, gift-givers can assure the perfect film choice for any occasion.

The Magic of The Movies is on its Way

Powered by SmartGift, customers can synchronize the arrival of their digital movie code with their gift delivery. They can also notify the recipient that their gift is on its way and surprise them with their favorite film ahead of time. Through the messaging app of their choice – email, Facebook Messenger or SMS – recipients will digitally unwrap their gift to find a redemption code which will unlock access to a list of films from which they can make their perfect movie selection.

Sit Back and Relax - the Show is About to Start

Through the free digital movie collection app, Movies Anywhere, gift recipients can instantly redeem their code and view the movie at their convenience on the screen of their choice. Film lovers can view instructions here on how to effortlessly access their digital entertainment and begin their cinematic journey.

Enjoying the Full Backyard Viewing Experience

Now through September 9, customers will have the opportunity to enter to win some of the essentials needed to create a theater-quality experience right in their own backyard, including a portable projector and screen, digital movie code, a premium The Popcorn Factory® 18-Pack Popcorn Sampler and more - for the whole family to enjoy. For more information, visit https://www.1800flowers.com/universal-pictures.

"How-to" resources for setting up a magical movie night under the stars can be found here. Customers can stay up-to-date on new film offerings available for add-on purchase by connecting with 1-800-Flowers.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and following #MadeMeSmile.

About 1-800-Flowers.com ®

For more than 40 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions and deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About SmartGift

SmartGift is the fastest growing, gift-based ecommerce customer experience and data platform today. Its award-winning patented platform is used by retail brands and consumers to make every gift perfect. Leveraging AI and real-time gifting data, SmartGift helps retailers and brands to become more people-centric in their marketing and personalization experiences. Select an item to send, surprise and delight your giftee by giving them the chance to virtually unwrap their gift via text, email, or any other digital platform. They can decide if it's indeed the perfect gift for them. If not, they can swap or exchange for a same-priced item or alter the gift's size, color or style. For more information on how to gift across today's top jewelry, cosmetics, high-end luxury, fast fashion, performance gear, footwear, electronics, floral arrangements, gourmet food, luggage brands and more visit https://business.smartgiftit.com/.

About Movies Anywhere

Your Movies, Together at Last.TM MOVIES ANYWHERE lets you enjoy your favorite purchased or redeemed digital movies combined in one simplified, personal collection. MOVIES ANYWHERE brings together movies from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Entertainment. MOVIES ANYWHERE offers a library of over 7,900 digital movies, including new releases, and old favorites, and the user experience will continue to grow as more content providers, digital retailers and platforms are added. Using the MOVIES ANYWHERE app and website, consumers can connect their MOVIES ANYWHERE account with participating digital retailers and enjoy their favorite digital movies across multiple devices and platforms. Participating digital retailers include Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW, Verizon Fios TV and DIRECTV. Consumers may also redeem digital codes found in eligible Blu-ray Discs™ and DVDs from participating studios: just look for the MOVIES ANYWHERE logo, redeem the code, then instantly enjoy your movie. Registration with Movies Anywhere required. Open to U.S. residents 13+.

FLWS-18F

SOURCE 1-800-Flowers.com

Related Links

https://www.1800flowers.com

