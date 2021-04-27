1-800-Flowers.com Celebrates the Love That Makes a Family With Inspiring New Mother's Day Campaign

This authentic and expressive campaign is further brought to life by offering customers additional ways to engage in conversations around the power of motherhood in all of its various forms. These include a special roundtable event featuring inspiring stories about moms and the important role they play at the heart of families. Consumers are also encouraged to share a story about their own mom or mother figure across social channels using #NoLimitsOnLove.

"When we asked consumers to tell us the remarkable impact their mother figures had on their lives, the response was extraordinary," said Amit Shah, President, 1-800-Flowers.com. "We are thrilled to celebrate the personal stories about these incredible moms and to keep the conversation going as we head into Mother's Day with more engaging ways to showcase the infinite love that truly makes a family."

Original Videos Capture and Inspire Heartfelt Declarations of Love For Mom

Through a collection of submitted videos, 1-800-Flowers.com is spotlighting heartwarming stories about the important mother figures in consumers' lives – from tales of unconditional love to influential teachings and overcoming challenges. These videos, which serve to build connections and spur a social conversation, live on the campaign's dedicated #NoLimitsOnLove website and will be shared across social platforms as well as promoted on digital streaming services.

In addition to the consumer-submitted testimonials, the brand has also produced a series of videos featuring adoring kids and other family members sharing personal stories about their wonderful moms. This content will air across cable television networks and streaming services.

Virtual Roundtable Event Honors Motherhood in All Its Many Forms

To further create a meaningful dialog with customers in advance of Mother's Day, 1-800-Flowers.com is bringing together women of differing backgrounds to share personal anecdotes of how their moms have impacted their lives and inspired their own journeys into parenthood. Love Makes a Family: A Virtual Celebration of Love and Motherhood will engage in a thoughtful conversation about moms and family, reflect on the influence of moms on people's lives, and celebrate moms' limitless love. Participants will hear from guest speakers, including acclaimed chef and culinary personality Antonia Lofaso along with her mother, Josette Lofaso, and United States Women's National Soccer Team soccer player Ali Krieger, joined by her mother, Debbie Alongi. This live discussion, which aims to help participants celebrate the unique love that makes a family, will take place on May 6 at 4 p.m. ET. Consumers can learn more and RSVP here.

Virtual Backgrounds and e-Cards Make Staying Connected With Mom Easy

Through the campaign's dedicated webpage, as well as through the Community section of the 1-800-Flowers.com website, customers can find complimentary resources to help them share love and celebrate the important mother figures in their lives. Unique, free e-Cards are available to deliver Mom an instant hug, while virtual backgrounds can be downloaded to stay connected during long-distance celebrations.

Early Planning Helps Shoppers Save When Wowing Mom

Consumers looking for truly original gifting solutions for mom can take advantage of exclusive discounts when they order before May 1. Customers can also save on their gifts for Mother's Day and beyond by becoming a member of the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program. This program offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, including Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, and Shari's Berries®.

About 1-800-Flowers.com®

For more than 40 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions, and seasonal holidays, and to deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

