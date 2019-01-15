1-800-Flowers.com® Continues to Redefine the Valentine's Day Shopping Experience

"As part of our ongoing mission to deliver smiles, we are continually focused on elevating the shopping experience, making it effortless, convenient and fun for our customers," said Tom Hartnett, President, 1-800-Flowers.com. "We are excited to introduce even more innovative ways for gift-givers to interact with 1-800-Flowers.com and to help Valentines everywhere 'wow' the important people in their lives in the weeks ahead."

New and Updated Conversational Commerce Experiences for Shopping and Service

Selecting the perfect gift or getting speedy customer service is easy and stress-free via voice or chat:

Just in time for Valentine's Day, 1-800-Flowers.com has become one of the first retailers to offer smart ordering capabilities from Samsung's voice-powered digital assistant, Bixby. Shoppers can simply utter voice commands on Samsung-enabled devices ("Hi Bixby, I want to send flowers to my wife"). Bixby provides gift-givers with a truly frictionless transactional experience using Samsung Pay.

This year, on-the-go customers using iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch can shop the 1-800-Flowers.com Valentine's Day assortment via text using Apple Business Chat ("Show me hot pink roses"). This experience takes advantage of technologies like Apple Pay, making it easy and convenient to make purchases through Messages. This one-to-one personalized concierge also offers order tracking and assistance regarding a product or service anytime or anywhere.

Mobile customers using voice or chat to shop for floral arrangements will enjoy an optimized experience on Google Assistant, including a newly curated collection of gifts and real-time order tracking capabilities. ("Hey Google, talk to 1-800-Flowers"). Shoppers can also search and shop on Google Assistant-enabled mobile devices, offering a selection of farm fresh flowers in the 1-800-Flowers.com store on Google Express ("Shop 1-800-Flowers bouquets").

Gift-givers can now find upgraded search and shopping capabilities on the 1-800-Flowers.com Assistant bot for Facebook Messenger. "Track My Order" is now integrated on this platform, presenting one of the most seamless experiences to-date.

Additionally, customers can continue to use the enhanced voice-enabled Alexa skill to shop 1-800-Flowers.com ("Alexa, tell 1-800-Flowers to send my girlfriend roses") and effortlessly complete the transaction using Amazon Pay.

Digital Shopping Experience Enhancements Help Win Hearts

Gift-giving is quick and easy with a revamped experience across digital channels:

New Mobile Website – With the integration of a completely redesigned mobile website, on-the-go shoppers will find a faster, more vivid and tailored shopping experience. This progressive web application offers full-width design, upgrades in optimization and added smart functionality.

Revamped Checkout – Customers will now enjoy a streamlined single-page checkout across desktop and mobile, providing a simplified transactional journey. Shoppers can bypass the formal checkout process altogether using Google Payment Requests, which enables a seamless transaction directly from a product page.

Enhanced Discovery Process – New filtering and refinement options on desktop makes it easier for shoppers to search for and pinpoint the perfect gift.

– New filtering and refinement options on desktop makes it easier for shoppers to search for and pinpoint the perfect gift. A New Way to Pay – Customers using Android-enabled mobile and tablet devices can now take advantage of expedited checkout with Google Pay.

Experiential Gifting Saves the Day for Last-Minute Shoppers

With SmartGift, customers who order late can avoid missing the mark on Valentine's Day – even if the physical gift doesn't arrive exactly on February 14. Using this highly-personalized experiential gifting feature, shoppers can simply select a floral arrangement and let SmartGift notify the recipient (via text, email or any other messaging platform) that something special is headed their way. The recipient can even modify their delivery preferences prior to receipt.

"Quick Meets Easy" Simplifies the Gift Selection Process

1-800-Flowers.com has introduced a new 'Quick Meets Easy' shopping tool to help shoppers who prefer receiving speedy, tailored floral recommendations. Customers are prompted to answer three questions (i.e.: "What's Her Style?") and are then provided with a recommendation for the gift that will "wow" from the 1-800-Flowers.com Valentine's Day collection, along with five additional options to consider.

SmartMessage Helps Ignite the Romance

Starting February 1, Valentines using iPhone and iPad will be able to send augmented reality (AR) messages to one another through the 1-800-Flowers.com iOS mobile app, leveraging Apple's ARKit. With a variety of fun and romantic AR filters and messaging to choose from, sweethearts will be able to express their love by sending playful, thoughtfully-customized "Will You Be My Valentine?" photo or video messages.

Early Order Discounts and More Opportunities to Save Big

Shoppers who act early can impress for less with these special offers and promotions:

Deal-seekers who order their Valentine's Day flowers by February 3 can take advantage of exclusive discounts, saving up to 40%.

Shoppers can sign up for email alerts to receive special deals on roses and more. They can also download the mobile app and sign up for text alerts to receive notifications about exclusive and limited-time offers.

Customers can also save on their gifting needs by becoming members of the Celebrations Passport loyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

