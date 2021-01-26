1-800-Flowers.com Declares #NoLimitsOnLove This Valentine's Day

"The ongoing health crisis has limited us all in many ways, preventing us from traveling, seeing loved ones, or enjoying a special night out," said Amit Shah, President, 1-800-Flowers.com. "This Valentine's Day, we wanted to give our customers even more thoughtful and easy options for celebrating their love and connecting with the important people in their lives. Whether it is at home or from a distance — with partners, galentines, parents, or children — we are making sure there are absolutely no limits on love this Valentine's Day."

Exciting offerings designed to help customers share their love include:

Unique and Stunning Floral Arrangements Show The Way to WOW:

As the floral authority, 1-800-Flowers.com uses up to 95 different floral varieties and offers more than 90 rose products, such as 100 Premium Long Stem Red Roses, Conversation Roses™ I Love You, and Be Mine™ Pink and Gold Roses. With plans to deliver approximately 22 million stems for the Valentine's Day season, including about 14 million roses, there is an unmatched array of differentiated products to help customers express their love, including:

One-of-a-Kind Bouquets for One-and-Onlys – These artisan bouquets celebrate the one-of-a-kind spirit of that special someone. With a beautifully crafted gathering of blooms chosen by local florists; these bouquets truly are as unique as the person they are gifted to.

– These artisan bouquets celebrate the one-of-a-kind spirit of that special someone. With a beautifully crafted gathering of blooms chosen by local florists; these bouquets truly are as unique as the person they are gifted to. Magnificent Roses® Preserved Gold Kissed Roses for Love Everlasting – These distinctive black roses and red roses with golden-tipped petals, part of the Magnificent Roses® collection, are the essence of glamour. Carefully preserved to maintain their exquisite beauty for at least six months, these roses are exclusively designed and artfully arranged in a round decorative box.

– These distinctive black roses and red roses with golden-tipped petals, part of the Magnificent Roses® collection, are the essence of glamour. Carefully preserved to maintain their exquisite beauty for at least six months, these roses are exclusively designed and artfully arranged in a round decorative box. Jason Wu for Wild Beauty™ Collection for Every Muse – The Jason Wu for Wild Beauty™ assortment features all new arrangements that embody the designer's signature aesthetic of femininity and sophistication. Grown with love at eco-friendly, sustainable farms, each bouquet takes its name from one of Wu's signature looks, creating an emotional connection where the beauty of fashion and floral become one.

Multi-Day Delivery Helps Create a Weeklong Declaration of Love

With gifts from across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, customers can place one order but still spread their deliveries throughout the week. Gift givers can surprise their special someone with gourmet dipped berries from Shari's Berries® on Friday, "wow" them with a Harry & David Gourmet™ prepared meal on Saturday, and delight them with a beautiful bouquet on Sunday – extending the love and romance beyond a single day.

Floral Subscriptions Keep the Love Alive Year-Round

The new 1-800-Flowers.com subscription service makes it easy for customers to send heartfelt reminders of their love each month. With several gorgeous arrangements to choose from, including Rose Elegance™ Long Stem Red Roses, Fields of Europe® Romance, and Floral Embrace™, customers can automatically send a thoughtful expression of endearment on an ongoing basis throughout the year.

Digital Blockbusters Make for a Cozy At-Home Date Night

1-800-Flowers.com has teamed up with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to give customers the opportunity to purchase a digital movie as a one-of-a-kind complement to their floral gift. With hundreds of popular hit films to choose from, including romantic fan favorites like Fifty Shades of Grey, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Yesterday, gift-givers can plan the perfect date night at home with their special someone.

Complimentary Thematic Resources Make Celebrating Fun

1-800-Flowers.com is helping everyone stay connected this Valentine's Day with free online downloads and tools, further engaging customers during the season of love:

Specialty E-Cards Deliver Instant Valentine Smiles – Customers can send witty greetings to their galentines, long-distance darling, or budding romantic interest with charming e-cards available through the 1-800-Flowers.com website.

– Customers can send witty greetings to their galentines, long-distance darling, or budding romantic interest with charming e-cards available through the 1-800-Flowers.com website. Picturesque Backgrounds Set the Mood for Virtual Festivities – Visitors to the 1-800-Flowers.com website can download complimentary virtual backgrounds featuring lovely floral arrangements, candy hearts, and sweet sentiments perfect for Galentine's Day parties and long-distance date nights.

– Visitors to the 1-800-Flowers.com website can download complimentary virtual backgrounds featuring lovely floral arrangements, candy hearts, and sweet sentiments perfect for Galentine's Day parties and long-distance date nights. How-To Guides and DIY Content Help Families Celebrate Love at Home – 1-800-Flowers.com has developed rich digital content, including ways to make this Valentine's Day memorable, and DIY crafts to engage couples, families, and kids for this special holiday.

Sweet Savings on Early Orders – and Free Shipping for Celebrations Passport® Members

Customers who order before January 31 can take advantage of exclusive discounts. Shoppers can also save on their Valentine's Day gifting needs by becoming a member of the Celebrations Passport loyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, including Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries® and Simply Chocolate®.

About 1-800-Flowers.com ®

For more than 40 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions, and seasonal holidays, and to deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

