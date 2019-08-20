1-800-Flowers.com® Expands "The Plant Shop"

"Plants are truly having a moment. Not only are they experiencing growth as a category, but they are enjoying increased popularity among new audiences seeking their urban design aesthetic and wellness benefits," said Alfred Palomares, Vice President, Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com . "The expansion of The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com reflects the incredible consumer interest we're seeing in plants and builds on our commitment to provide customers with ongoing newness in our assortment, innovative products and on-trend offerings."

Houseplants That Are Ready for Their Insta Close-up

1-800-Flowers.com has added more than a dozen of the most in-demand green plants in a variety of sizes and prices, ranging from $39.99 - $199.99. Each of these houseplants is available for two-day standard shipping nationwide (some restrictions apply*) and arrive in a contemporary neutral-toned planter. These popular species include:

Delightful and Decorative Succulents

In expanding The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com, the brand has added to its already robust assortment of easy-to-care-for succulents. The new offerings include a charming collection of Safari Animal Succulents and a Succulent Terrarium displayed in a stylish glass container.

New Resources for Selecting and Caring for Plants

1-800-Flowers.com has introduced a Plant Gift Guide, a resource designed to help customers select and care for plants, including shopping by plant type and viewing best sellers. Additionally, a newly-launched 'Plant Corner' features exclusive curated content such as Easy-to-Care-for Indoor Plants, The 7 Best Plants to Use in Your Office, Health Benefits of Plants and more.

Free Shipping on Plants for Celebrations Passport® Members

Plant enthusiasts can take advantage of the company's Celebrations Passport loyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

*Shipping not available in AK, AZ, CA and HI.

