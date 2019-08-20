1-800-Flowers.com® Expands "The Plant Shop"
New Offerings Include the Hottest Trending Houseplants, Seasonal Succulents, Plus "Green Thumb" Content and Resources for Plant Parents
Aug 20, 2019, 08:00 ET
CARLE PLACE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com has expanded its offerings, introducing some of the most sought-after plants for home décor enthusiasts, gift-givers and plant lovers alike. With this expansion, The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com now offers nearly 150 plants, including houseplants, blooming plants, succulents, bonsai, bamboo and more. Resources are also available to assist customers in selecting the perfect plant, as well as provide them with expert plant care tips.
"Plants are truly having a moment. Not only are they experiencing growth as a category, but they are enjoying increased popularity among new audiences seeking their urban design aesthetic and wellness benefits," said Alfred Palomares, Vice President, Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com. "The expansion of The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com reflects the incredible consumer interest we're seeing in plants and builds on our commitment to provide customers with ongoing newness in our assortment, innovative products and on-trend offerings."
Houseplants That Are Ready for Their Insta Close-up
1-800-Flowers.com has added more than a dozen of the most in-demand green plants in a variety of sizes and prices, ranging from $39.99 - $199.99. Each of these houseplants is available for two-day standard shipping nationwide (some restrictions apply*) and arrive in a contemporary neutral-toned planter. These popular species include:
- Aloe Vera Shelf Plant
- Dieffenbachia Floor Plant (Dumb Cane) – Also available in shelf and table size
- Fiddle Leaf Fig Floor Plant
- Majesty Palm Floor Plant
- Money Tree Floor Plant
- Monstera Floor Plant
- Parlor Palm Shelf Plant
- Pilea Peperomioides Table Plant
- Snake Floor Plant (Sansevieria) – Also available in table size
- ZZ Floor Plant (Zamioculcas Zamifolia) – Also available in table size
Delightful and Decorative Succulents
In expanding The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com, the brand has added to its already robust assortment of easy-to-care-for succulents. The new offerings include a charming collection of Safari Animal Succulents and a Succulent Terrarium displayed in a stylish glass container.
New Resources for Selecting and Caring for Plants
1-800-Flowers.com has introduced a Plant Gift Guide, a resource designed to help customers select and care for plants, including shopping by plant type and viewing best sellers. Additionally, a newly-launched 'Plant Corner' features exclusive curated content such as Easy-to-Care-for Indoor Plants, The 7 Best Plants to Use in Your Office, Health Benefits of Plants and more.
Free Shipping on Plants for Celebrations Passport® Members
Plant enthusiasts can take advantage of the company's Celebrations Passport loyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.
Customers and gift-recipients are encouraged to join the conversation and share their love of plants with 1-800-Flowers.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using #MadeMeSmile.
*Shipping not available in AK, AZ, CA and HI.
About 1-800-Flowers.com®
For more than 40 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions and deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.
FLWS-18F
SOURCE 1-800-Flowers.com
