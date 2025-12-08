1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Appoints Alex Zelikovsky as Chief Information Officer

Seasoned Technology Executive to Drive AI, Digital Commerce, and Cybersecurity Innovation

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading provider of thoughtful expressions designed to help inspire customers to express and connect, announced the appointment of Alexander Zelikovsky as Chief Information Officer. Zelikovsky's appointment accelerates the company's ongoing transformation strategy under CEO Adolfo Villagomez.

Alex Zelikovsky, Chief Information Officer, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

As Chief Information Officer, Zelikovsky will lead an enterprise-wide technology strategy to accelerate the company's digital transformation. His responsibilities include IT applications and platforms, data architecture, data management, cybersecurity, and business intelligence. Zelikovsky will also support the organization's AI and business optimization efforts by ensuring the technology, data, and platforms are in place to help these initiatives succeed — strengthening the company's ability to deliver exceptional customer-centric experiences and drive omnichannel growth. He will report directly to 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. CEO Adolfo Villagomez.

"Alex is a visionary technology leader with proven expertise leading digital transformation initiatives at scale," said Adolfo Villagomez, CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "His ability to position technology to fuel business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver personalized customer experiences is all critical to driving our transformation strategy forward. His experience in enterprise modernization, AI, and cybersecurity will be instrumental in accelerating growth and innovation across our portfolio. We are thrilled to have Alex join the organization."

Zelikovsky brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience, transforming traditional businesses into digital enterprises at global scale. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Global CIO at Pitney Bowes. Prior to that, he held divisional CIO and Head of Digital Technology roles at Kimberly-Clark for both the EMEA and Latin America regions, where he executed comprehensive IT transformation strategies that drove significant business turnarounds and operating profit growth.

"I'm excited to join 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at such a pivotal time in the company's transformation," said Zelikovsky. "Adolfo's vision for building a consumer-centric organization resonates deeply with my approach to technology leadership. The company has built an exceptional portfolio of brands and understands the importance of delivering meaningful and personalized customer experiences. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to harness technology, data, and innovation to deepen customer relationships, drive operational excellence, and accelerate growth across the business."

Before joining Kimberly-Clark, Zelikovsky drove the development and execution of Bed Bath & Beyond's omnichannel technology strategy and was instrumental in building out their multibillion-dollar digital commerce business. His journey into digital technology began at Amazon.com, where he was part of the team that pioneered Amazon's global distribution network. He has also held senior technology and operations roles at Procter & Gamble and Sephora/LVMH.

Zelikovsky holds an MBA from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Brooklyn College, City University of New York. He is the author of "Achieving Stretch Goals Efficiently" and has served as an adjunct professor at Purdue University's Krannert School of Management, where he developed and taught a graduate course in e-Commerce Strategy and Operations.

‍About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

‍‍1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is the premier destination for meaningful gifting, helping people express and connect through thoughtful giving. As an omnichannel retailer, the company's portfolio includes more than 18 premium brands, such as 1-800-Flowers.com®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, and Things Remembered®. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. also supports local community businesses nationwide through BloomNet®, its network of local florists and merchants, that enables same-day delivery. The company also operates Napco®, a leading resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor, and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers

