1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Teams Up with USAA Perks to Honor Military Families

JERICHO, N.Y., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has teamed up with USAA Perks® to offer its 13.5 million members and their families special savings across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, exclusively available through USAA Perks.

From beautiful floral arrangements of 1-800-Flowers.com® to gourmet delights of Harry & David®, personalized keepsakes from PersonalizationMall.com®, and delectable treats from Shari's Berries®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Wolferman's Bakery®, and more, there's something for every occasion and preference.

Our collaboration with USAA embodies our commitment to supporting initiatives that benefit those who serve our country. Post this

"Our collaboration with USAA embodies our commitment to supporting initiatives that benefit those who serve our country. We aim to stand alongside USAA in expressing gratitude for the unwavering dedication of our military members and their families," said Eric Gehnrich, SVP of Business Gift Services and Partnerships at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "Our offerings through USAA Perks provide our military members with more ways to connect and build better and more meaningful relationships. Whether it's sending a bouquet of flowers to a loved one or commemorating a special occasion with gourmet gifts, we are honored to play a part in fostering connections and celebrations for our military community."

"USAA's relationship with 1-800-Flowers developed from a shared commitment of exceptional service while providing members another opportunity to save money on flowers and gifts," said Angela Wong, AVP of USAA Perks®.

As Mother's Day approaches, 1-800-Flowers.com® is excited to serve USAA members for the special occasion, underlining the company's dedication to honoring and celebrating military families during this special time of year.

Both USAA and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are driven by innovation and a shared commitment to meeting consumers' unique needs. This collaboration exemplifies their joint efforts to support military members and their families while fostering meaningful connections and celebrations.

