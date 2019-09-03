1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. To Nearly Quadruple Its Workforce, Hiring 8,000 Seasonal Associates

As 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. nearly quadruples its nationwide workforce ahead of the busiest gift-giving period of the year, the company is offering competitive wages, flexible schedules and robust incentive programs. Perks such as gift card drawings and raffles, product giveaways, referral bonuses and employee discounts are designed to attract highly-motivated, enthusiastic associates.

"As a company, we are deeply focused on providing a best-in-class experience to our customers, and we count on our seasonal associates to play an incredibly valuable role in helping us deliver smiles," said Maureen Paradine, Senior Vice President, Human Resources. "In this highly competitive job market, we're offering qualified candidates some terrific incentives to join our team and to enjoy a rewarding role working as part of our family of all-star gourmet food brands."

Seasonal positions vary by brand and include full-time and part-time roles in key areas such as production, gift assembly and retail, as well as call center, distribution and fulfillment center operations, among others. The majority of these seasonal roles are being offered throughout Illinois, Ohio and Oregon. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. seasonal associates may be considered for permanent positions once the holiday season concludes.

Interested candidates can learn more about seasonal employment opportunities and apply for positions online by visiting: https://www.1800flowersinc.com/careers.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's Celebrations Ecosystem features our all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's®, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. We also offer top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet ®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. received the Gold award in the "Mobile Payments and Commerce" category at the Mobile Marketing Association 2018 Global Smarties Awards. In addition, Harry & David was named to the Internet Retailer 2019 "The Hot 100" list. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

