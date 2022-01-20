1-800-Flowers.com® Introduces New Gift-Giving Solutions and Engaging Experiences to Help Show Customers "The Way to Wow" This Valentine's Day

"More than anything, Valentine's Day is about celebrating the important relationships in our lives," said Tom Hartnett, Group President of Consumer Floral and Gifts, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "As we head into the Valentine's Day period, our goal at 1-800-Flowers.com is to provide an unparalleled gifting experience that makes expressing love and appreciation special, personal, and effortless. Identifying new and creative solutions to help our customers express, connect, and celebrate on Valentine's Day is something our team is passionate about and has been working on all year long."

Here are some of the many initiatives 1-800-Flowers.com has underway to help customers find "The Way to Wow":

Stunning Floral Arrangements Perfect for Every Kind of Valentine

The Stars Align with the Sanctuary Collection of Bouquets for the Season of Love

1-800-Flowers.com has teamed up with fan-favorite astrology app Sanctuary, to curate a special collection of floral bouquets that are perfect for each astrological sign. Whether Capricorn, Aries, or Virgo, gift-givers can find the ideal bouquet match for their Valentine with this specially selected offering from the astrology experts.

Make A Loved One's Day Again and Again

1-800-Flowers.com has introduced a wide variety of new floral subscription offerings that make it easy to send heartfelt reminders of love on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Gift-givers can choose from nearly 40 unique arrangements, such as the Always On My Mind™ Flower Bouquet, Floral Embrace™ and Fields of Europe® Romance. They can also personalize the subscription and determine the frequency with which they would like to have it delivered, ranging from every week to every eight weeks.

Decadent Gift Packages Deliver Double and Triple the Love

Specially curated gift bundles in duo and trio combinations of flowers, berries, and wine have been newly designed to bring both sentiment and sweetness to any Valentine. With several options to choose from, customers can select a red rose bouquet paired with a dozen delectable berries, or a romantic arrangement bundled with a dozen dipped strawberries and a bottle of Harry & David™ wine. Gifts arrive packaged together for a special delivery straight from the heart.

Virtual Floral Arranging Experiences with Alice's Table® for Friends and Lovers

To provide customers with an interactive Valentine's Day experience, 1-800-Flowers.com has collaborated with Alice's Table® to offer fun-filled Red Velvet themed floral arranging workshops. During these premium livestreaming events, guests will learn step-by-step how to create a truly original arrangement, whether for expressing romantic love, deep appreciation, or friendship. Class dates range from February 10 – February 26 and participants will receive a floral arranging kit with farm fresh flowers and a stylish vase delivered directly to their door prior to the event. Customers can learn more and sign up here.

Enhanced Shopping Experience with New Payment Options and More

Valentine's Day gift-giving is easier than ever with these new features:

Buy Now, Pay Later – Customers can now checkout with Klarna , whether on mobile or desktop, and have the flexibility and ease of a "pay later" option.

– Customers can now checkout with , whether on mobile or desktop, and have the flexibility and ease of a "pay later" option. In addition to Klarna, 1-800-Flowers.com customers can conveniently check out with Apple Pay , PayPal , Click to Pay , Venmo , and more.

, , , , and more. Universal Checkout for Flowers, Gifts, and More – Shoppers will now enjoy a streamlined universal checkout across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. In addition to 1-800-Flowers.com purchases, customers can add items in their cart from other company brands, such as a gift basket from Harry & David® or a mug from PersonalizationMall.com®, then effortlessly proceed to a single checkout process.

– Shoppers will now enjoy a streamlined across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. In addition to 1-800-Flowers.com purchases, customers can add items in their cart from other company brands, such as a gift basket from Harry & David® or a mug from PersonalizationMall.com®, then effortlessly proceed to a single checkout process. Strengthened Customer Care Capabilities – 1-800-Flowers.com customers can now contact customer care agents through two-way SMS to modify orders and learn more about their order status. By chatting with an agent via text message, customers can avoid time spent on the phone and address order adjustments swiftly and effectively.

#ShareYourLoveStory Invites Customers to Celebrate their Own Unique Narratives

This Valentine's Day, 1-800-Flowers.com is inviting customers to share what makes their relationship special using #ShareYourLoveStory across social media. The campaign will kick off with digital videos of six real-life couples sharing their heartwarming love stories and inspiring others to tell their own tales of romance. TikTok creator and influencer Eros Miranda will join the conversation, discussing modern love languages and how to use them, tips on communicating romantic feelings, and more. Specially created content has also been designed to showcase love through the lens of unique couples, while also helping customers express themselves.

Planning Ahead and Ordering Early Helps Gift-Givers Save

Shoppers can score big this Valentine's Day by taking advantage of exclusive discounts when they order before January 31. Gift-givers can save even more by becoming a member of the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which offers free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands, including Harry & David®, Shari's Berries®, PersonalizationMall.com®, and Simply Chocolate®.

About 1-800-Flowers.com ®

For more than 45 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions, and seasonal holidays, and to deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

