1-800-Flowers.com® Introduces New Mother's Day Collection

Available online and through its network of talented florists nationwide, this exclusive collection features truly original designs at a range of price points to fit any budget.

"Honoring mom is important business, so we are pleased to introduce our differentiated collection to provide shoppers with beautiful new choices for their Mother's Day gift-giving needs," said Alfred Palomares, Vice President, Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com. "In our mission to deliver big smiles, we've been working very closely with premier floral farms in the U.S. and throughout the world to ensure we deliver high-quality stems to moms everywhere, for their special day."

The key trends that inspired the 1-800-Flowers.com 2018 Mother's Day collection, and some of the designs within each category, include:

Plants & Succulents

A beautiful plant or simple but elegant succulent will brighten any indoor space long after Mother's Day. Charming choices include potted plants that blossom with rich colors, easy-to-care-for succulents displayed in stylish containers, such as mini cactus and dwarf jade, and on-trend terrariums. Each gift will most certainly serve as a daily reminder of how loved mom is.

Perfect Pink Petals

The color pink represents compassion, grace, love and elegance; among the many attributes of moms everywhere. With fragrant pink roses, hot pink gerbera daisies and sweet blush carnations, these pretty blooms provide the perfect sentiment to make Mother's Day a memorable one.

Bright Mixed Bouquets

Designed especially for mom, 1-800-Flowers.com has curated a truly original selection of bold colored flower arrangements that radiate charm and natural beauty. These mixed bouquets include bright combinations of lilies, carnations, tulips and sunflowers in pops of favorite hues, such as pink, purple, yellow and other delightful shades.

Timeless Tulips®

Each tulip arrangement arrives bursting with vibrant color and is sure to take mom's happiness to a whole new level. Gift-givers can choose from an array of designs, including those created by talented florists nationwide. More unstructured bouquets, available for delivery with or without a vase, feature beautiful stems that are grown with love at select farms and arrive in a signature gift box.

Gift-givers are encouraged to connect with 1-800-Flowers.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #MomsWhoWOW.

