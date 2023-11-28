1-800-GOT-JUNK? and Second Chance Toys unveil largest toy donation event to date

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In a monumental partnership, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and Second Chance Toys are proud to announce their largest toy donation event to date. From November 12th to December 12th, 55 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises across the United States will be collecting gently used toys free-of-charge during all regularly scheduled jobs. All of the toys collected will be dropped off at charities in these franchises' local areas on December 13th, just in time for the holidays. This initiative aims to brighten the holiday season for disadvantaged children while simultaneously making significant strides in waste reduction and plastic diversion from landfills.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? and Second Chance Toys (CNW Group/1-800-GOT-JUNK?)
Brian Scudamore, founder and CEO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, underscores the importance of this event, stating, "Witnessing the impact of this initiative reinforces our commitment to community welfare and environmental responsibility. This partnership with Second Chance Toys reflects our core values and the belief that every child deserves the joy of play, especially during the holiday season."

This year's event marks a historic milestone, representing the largest collaboration between 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and Second Chance Toys. Since the inception of this partnership in 2007, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has successfully helped divert over 400,000 pounds of plastic and waste from landfills, and delivered over 100,000 toys to charities who help children in need.

As the holiday season approaches, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and Second Chance Toys reiterate their dedication to sustainability practices, while also bringing joy to all children, regardless of their circumstances. The toy donation drive exemplifies 1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s dedication to its core values of Passion, Integrity, Professionalism, and Empathy, reinforcing the company's belief in creating a positive impact beyond its business operations. Through this partnership with Second Chance Toys, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? continues to demonstrate its support of communities across the country, while also fostering a sense of environmental consciousness.

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of Junk Removal exceptional. They also care about the environment, making sure to recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 170 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com

