1-800-GOT-JUNK? continues to expand with new franchise in Augusta, GA

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? the World's Largest Junk Removal Service and global industry leader, is excited to announce the launch of its newest franchise location in Augusta, Georgia. New franchise owners, Kylin and Mark Pettitt, are dedicated to upholding the company's commitment to community involvement and exceptional customer service and are looking forward to serving the over 670K people and 260K households in the Augusta area.

Mark Pettitt began his journey with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? in 2018 when he joined the Columbia SC franchise as a member of the truck team. Over the next 4 years, his career with the organization progressed and he eventually moved into the role of Operations Manager. "The passion and dedication I witnessed within the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? organization is what inspired my wife Kylin and I to open our own franchise" says Mark Pettitt. "It truly is a perfect move for our family, and we are thrilled to serve the Augusta community."

1-800-GOT-JUNK? places significant importance on its core values, which include passion, integrity, professionalism, and empathy, and the Pettitts are committed to integrating these values across all areas of their business. In their first year of operation, the Augusta franchise aims to establish itself as an integral part of the community, building strong relationships with local businesses and residents, ensuring an unparalleled level of customer service in everything they do.

"We believe in giving back to the community that supports us," said Kylin Pettitt. "As proud members of the Augusta community, we plan to actively engage in community clean-ups, fundraisers, and charitable donations. Our goal is to make a positive impact and contribute to the well-being of our local organizations and charities."

The Augusta franchise is actively seeking motivated team members who share their dedication to exceptional service. They are committed to fostering growth and expansion, recognizing that exceptional team members are crucial to their success.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of Junk Removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com.

