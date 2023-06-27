1-800-GOT-JUNK? expands footprint with new franchise in Daytona, Florida

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? , the World's Largest Junk Removal Service and global industry leader, is excited to announce the launch of their latest franchise location in Daytona, Florida. With a strong commitment to company values and an exceptional team already in place, the franchise is poised to make a significant impact in servicing the needs of over 785K people and 292K households in the Daytona area.

Franchise owners, Michael Baldwin and Brad Whitmore are no strangers to the Junk Removal industry. They both have extensive backgrounds working in the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? corporate office with Whitmore owning the Montreal Ouest franchise since 2007. In August 2022, this power duo opened the Florida Central franchise which continues to provide invaluable insights, setting the Daytona team up for success.

In their first month of operation, the Daytona franchise has already exceeded all expectations and goals. "The communities we serve have been overwhelmingly receptive," says Baldwin. "There have been many contributing factors to our early success, but without a doubt, the single largest impact can be attributed to the outstanding team we have assembled."

1-800-GOT-JUNK? has always placed a high value on its core principles, which encompass passion, integrity, professionalism, and empathy. The Daytona franchise team embodies these values, boasting an incredible blend of industry expertise and a genuine passion for delivering top-notch service to every customer. "We landed an excellent start-up team that is incredibly engaged, customer-centric, and love the brand," says Whitmore. "Watching the team work together to learn the business and seamlessly adopt our company's core values fills me with an incredible sense of pride."

The Daytona franchise is actively seeking talented individuals to join their team of customer-focused professionals. With an already impressive lineup of team members, the franchise expects to ramp up quickly and expand its roster of skilled professionals. Driven by their passion for the brand and the strong culture they create, both Baldwin and Whitmore foresee tremendous growth opportunities not only in Daytona, but also in future franchise locations.

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of Junk Removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com.

SOURCE 1-800-GOT-JUNK?