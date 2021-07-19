1-800-GOT-JUNK? Growing Their Business And Their Teams At An Unprecedented Rate

1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s massive growth is a clear indication that one year into the pandemic people are still spending a lot of time in their homes and investing in them. In April 2020, 77% of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? customers cited 'decluttering' as the number one reason for needing junk removal. This increased need for people to create at-home spaces that meet their ever-changing needs has skyrocketed the demand for the junk removal services. To keep up with this demand, the company has over 1,500 trucks and 3,500 - 5,000 Truck Team Members on the road at any given time, and that need is rapidly increasing.

This growth has presented 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchises with the opportunity to accelerate their hiring efforts. "The trends we've experienced this past year are a testament not only to the exceptional service we provide, but also to the incredible people we have working across our organization", says James Alisch, Managing Director of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? "The current need for our franchises to accelerate their recruitment is a good problem to have, and an opportunity for us to add new faces to our franchise teams," he continues.

The position of Truck Team Member is a valuable role in the organization, they are the heroes of the business and the happy, helpful faces behind why the company continues to see upward growth trends. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? also encourages career development, ensuring their truck teams feel supported in the long-term. These efforts have resulted in promising overall team engagement numbers, with 88% of the Truck Team Members feeling they are part of a team and 80% willing to recommend 1-800-GOT-JUNK? as a great place to work.

"1-800-GOT-JUNK? is a special place where a person can start a job and have it turn into a career" says Josh Herron, who started his career with 1-800-GOT-JUNK? in 2004 as a Truck Team Member, and now owns several franchises. "As a 20 year old student I took a job for an hourly rate at 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and over the last 17 years I learned how to run a business, exceed customers expectations and create a work environment that benefits hundreds of teammates and the community they serve." he continues. "At 37 I now own a multi-million dollar business with 12 1-800-GOT-JUNK? locations. I love this business!"

1-800-GOT-JUNK? has an "It's all about people" focus, which is evident across the board in their 160 franchise locations. The organization continues to build a culture that focuses on passion, integrity, professionalism, and empathy, key values that sets 1-800-GOT-JUNK? apart from its competitors, encouraging career longevity and setting their employees up for future success.

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of our happy team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, we make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. We are passionate about recycling and donating to charity. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com .

