1-800-GOT-JUNK? launches new franchise in Chattanooga, TN

07 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest franchise in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This expansion is an exciting step forward for 1-800-GOT-JUNK? as they are now positioned to bring exceptional full-service Junk Removal to the over six hundred thousand residents of Chattanooga, providing a level of unmatched service to both residential and commercial customers.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? Chattanooga franchise owner, Justin Peters (CNW Group/1-800-GOT-JUNK?)
As a company deeply rooted in its core values of Passion, Professionalism, Integrity, and Empathy, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is committed to making a positive impact on the communities it serves. The Chattanooga franchise, under the ownership of Justin Peters, is actively engaging with various local charities and donation centers to contribute to the well-being of the community. By fostering partnerships with these organizations, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? aims to extend its support to those in need and make a lasting difference in Chattanooga.

"At 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, our commitment to the community extends beyond just removing junk; it's about creating a positive and lasting impact on the lives of the people we serve," said Justin Peters, the owner of the Chattanooga franchise. "We are excited to collaborate with local charities and donation centers to support the community that has welcomed us with open arms, while also maintaining a focus on environmental sustainability."

The culture at 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is centered around building a team of professional and enthusiastic truck team members. The organization values creating a work environment where team members are not just employees but ambassadors of the brand's commitment to excellence. The goal is to cultivate a workplace where each team member is eager to come to work every day, driven by a shared passion for delivering exceptional service.

"We believe that a happy and motivated team is the cornerstone of our success. By building a culture that fosters professionalism and enthusiasm, we ensure that our team members are dedicated to providing the best service to our customers," added Peters.

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of Junk Removal exceptional. They also care about the environment, making sure to recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 170 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com

