1-800-GOT-JUNK? launches new franchise in Fresno, CA

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK? , the World's Largest Junk Removal Service and global industry leader, continues to expand their services into new cities across North America. Fresno, California, is home to the company's newest franchise, making their Junk Removal services available to over 245K households and 18K businesses in the area.

Franchise owners, Buster and Megan Palomo, have spent their entire lives living in the greater Fresno area. Feeling a need for a change, they decided to take on a new challenge together and opening a 1-800-GOT-JUNK? franchise was the perfect fit. Buster has 25 years of experience in the plumbing and water treatment sector, and Megan owned her own house cleaning business for over a decade. Their combined passion and experience for customer service made 1-800-GOT-JUNK? the perfect opportunity to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

In the first few weeks of operation, Buster and Megan have already started taking impactful steps to integrate themselves into the Fresno community. The franchise has established strong connections with various recycling organizations, allowing the Fresno franchise to recycle most materials including metal, yard waste, wood, tires, electronics, and more. Buster and Megan have also prioritized forming strong partnerships with local charitable organizations, such as Hinds Hospice in Clovis, ensuring items such as clothing, medical equipment, books, and children's toys find a second home.

"We have a great sense of gratitude and a desire to give back to the community that has given us so much", says Buster. "We fell in love with the happy, friendly, and dedicated culture that embodies 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and we're excited about the opportunity to share that experience with our employees and customers."

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of Junk Removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com.

