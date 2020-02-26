1-800-GOT-JUNK? Teams up with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Donating Junk Removal Services to Deserving Families

Working alongside the designers, the builders, landscapers, and thousands of volunteers, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? cleared the way for the team to build the families' dream homes. Thirty 1-800-GOT-JUNK? truck team members from six California franchises hauled away approximately 200 truckloads of junk.

"The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? teams went the extra mile with a smile, showed up on time, every time and were there for us through some very challenging builds. We wouldn't have had the success we did without them. I look forward to any future opportunities to work with them again," said Milan Vasic, Senior Locations Producer, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

1-800-GOT-JUNK? prides itself on making junk disappear by helping customers get rid of unwanted items, recycling the recyclables and donating the donatables along the way. Whether for a move, declutter, renovation, or Extreme Home Makeover, no job is too big for its happy-to-help teams.

"A big part of 1-800-GOT-JUNK? culture is providing magic and relief in the communities we serve. Our California teams were happy to help the families by donating their services, and they jumped at the opportunity to make a difference in their community," said David St. James, Managing Director of 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition airs on HGTV Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The new episodes will be produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for ABC.

Viewers can learn more about 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, at 1800gotjunk.com and on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter. Fans can follow Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

ABOUT 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of our happy team members, convenient services, and customer-first philosophy, we make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. We are passionate about recycling and donating to charity. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in approximately 155 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com or email pr@1800gotjunk.com

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on HGTV

HGTV's spin on the iconic home renovation series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will showcase great stories, inspired volunteers and mind-blowing home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls will include interior, exterior and landscaping—all completed in record time while the family is sent away. The 10 new episodes of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will premiere on HGTV beginning Sunday, February 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO. Fans can follow Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. Online users can join the conversation by tagging HGTV and using #HGTVEXTREME .

