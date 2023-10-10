1-800-JUNKPRO Welcomes New Franchise Owner in San Antonio

News provided by

1-800-JUNKPRO

10 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

U.S.-based, residential dumpster-rental business is delighted to welcome a new franchise owner in San Antonio, Texas.

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-JUNKPRO is delighted to announce the opening of its new franchise, in San Antonio, Texas. This hugely successful dumpster rental and junk removal business is growing rapidly, with franchises across the South and Mid-West. The company's latest Texas franchise, in San Antonio, has Don Todd, a Marine veteran, at the helm.

"We are delighted to have expanded into the San Antonio area," says 1-800-JUNKPRO CEO Mike Davis. "In addition to his many years spent in the Marines, Don has decades of experience as an effective team leader who can motivate fellow team members."

Don Todd comes to 1-800-JUNKPRO with decades of experience, first in the Marines, which taught him leadership and communication skills, and then with Ford Motor Company, where he was able to hone his business skills, all of which will serve him well in this new venture. A dedicated family man and sportsman, Don moved to San Antonio from Ohio to be closer to friends and family; he enjoys all sports, particularly watersports, and loves spending time with children and grandchildren.

"The Marines taught me leadership and communication skills, together with the ability to motivate co-workers and stay 'all fired up'," says Don. "I have been wanting two things for a long while, to be my own boss, and to live in San Antonio. 1-800-JUNKPRO has given me the opportunity to do both."

1-800-JUNKPRO offers dumpster rentals in three sizes for residential and commercial customers alike who might need to have a dumpster handy temporarily during renovations, reorganizations, or downsizing. Their dumpsters are residential driveway-friendly, and they can usually deliver one to you within 24 hours.

"At 1-800-JUNKPRO, we are firmly committed to serving our customers with fast response times, professional team members, and reasonable prices," says Davis. "No job is too big or too small for us to handle. With Don joining the 1-800-JUNKPRO family, we are gaining a practiced businessman and leader with decades of experience and an enthusiastic 'can-do' mentality."

Visit the 1-800-JUNKPRO website for more information about their services.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE 1-800-JUNKPRO

