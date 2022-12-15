1-800-PACK-RAT Announces Acquisition of Campus Crates

Portable Storage and Moving Leader Expands the Scope of its Collegiate Service Offerings

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, a leader in the portable storage and moving industry, announced today that it acquired Campus Crates earlier this year. The acquisition will be added to 1-800-PACK-RAT's University Services portfolio provider, Storage Squad, which serves college students with moving and storage options across the country.

The acquisition allows Storage Squad to expand its overall moving and storage portfolio to provide more targeted and professional services to students, parents, and colleges across the US. Campus Crates was founded in 2016 by two students at Baylor University and has provided student storage and shipping solutions at multiple universities across Texas.

"We are excited to expand our moving and storage solutions across the college industry by adding these campuses to the Storage Squad network of schools," said Mark Kuhns, CEO of 1-800-PACK-RAT/Zippy Shell. "Our goal is to make moving and storage simple and expanding upon Storage Squad's strong customer service and excellent reputation will help us provide these services to more college students."

"I am looking forward to working with the Campus Crates campuses and team to focus on top quality customer service and low-cost solutions for colleges, students, and parents," said Andy McDade, President of Storage Squad. "The company has developed an impressive reputation, and we feel better positioned to help partner campuses and their students."

About 1-800-PACK-RAT

1-800-PACK-RAT is a leader in the portable storage and moving industry. They provide customers and businesses with solutions for on-site storage, warehouse storage, local moving, long-distance moving, or any combination. 1-800-PACK-RAT has numerous facilities across the USA. For additional information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit their website at 1800packrat.com.

About Storage Squad

Storage Squad helps students with the rigors of moving in and moving out by combining an easy-to-use reservation system with everyday low prices. This convenient service makes college transition easier, less stressful, and more cost-efficient. Storage Squad serves over 35 schools throughout the country and gives back not only financially but also through a student-centric employment model that provides real-life leadership, marketing, and management experience for students.

