1-800-PACK-RAT Donates Portable Storage Containers for Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, a leader in the portable storage and moving industry, announced today that it has worked with Walmart and Cajun Navy Relief to help store and distribute needed donations and supplies for continued Hurricane Ian relief efforts in the Fort Myers, FL area. Two containers have been donated and filled with non-perishable supplies such as water, paper goods, etc., at two different Tampa, FL Walmart locations. Once filled, the containers will be transported to Fort Myers where Cajun Navy Relief will distribute the supplies to those most in need.

"We are grateful we are in a position to help those in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian," said James Burati, Chief Sales Officer at 1-800-PACK-RAT. "This storm caused a lot of devastation that will take a long time to recover from. 1-800-PACK-RAT is very proud to partner with Walmart and Cajun Navy Relief and work together to get supplies and donations safely stored and delivered to where they are needed most. In times of distress and hardship, we all need to come together to help others, and 1-800-PACK-RAT is more than happy to lend a hand."

1-800-PACK-RAT's portable storage containers are the perfect option for a fast and easy donation set up point. A container can be brought to a storefront location and dropped off, taking up no more room than a standard parking spot. Donations can be then brought and stored in the container securely for as long as it is needed. Once ready, 1-800-PACK-RAT will pick up the container and deliver it where the supplies are needed the most.

"We appreciate the efforts of organizations like 1-800-PACK-RAT who are using their capabilities to serve the community in this time of need," said Brooks Nelson, Senior Manager, Disaster Response and Preparedness, Walmart. "Thanks to the work of Cajun Navy, they will be able to help distribute essential supplies to the Fort Myers community."

