1-800-PACK-RAT Donates Portable Storage Containers for YMCA Empty Stocking Fund Collection

Need for Assistance Greater than Ever in Two North Carolina Counties

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, a leader in the portable storage and moving industry, has partnered with the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA, located in Concord, NC, for its annual Empty Stocking Fund toy drive, now in its 86th year. 1-800-PACK-RAT has donated two portable storage containers to provide secure and weatherproof on-site storage to house the donations until they are distributed December 17-19, 2022.

The Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA Empty Stocking Fund collects toys, gifts, and money to make Christmas special for children in need and teens under sixteen years of age in the two counties it serves. It is anticipated that the donations will have a greater impact this year given that so many families are continuing to experience job loss and hardships due to Covid.

"The YMCA has a long tradition of serving their local communities," said James Burati, Chief Sales Officer at 1-800-PACK-RAT. "That's why it's a privilege to partner with the Rowan-Cabarrus chapter and help bring joy to children this Christmas."

For more information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit https://www.1800packrat.com. To learn more about how to support the Empty Stocking Fund, please visit https://rocabymca.org/empty-stocking-fund.

About 1-800-PACK-RAT

1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, is the portable storage and moving company that makes moving and storage simple. With numerous storage facilities across the USA, and a growing network of containers and trucks, they can get you anywhere you need to go. 1-800-PACK-RAT has a strong history of growth year after year. Each year welcomes new market locations, increased assets and new technologies to make storage and moving easier for our customers! The company also has several divisions, each with their own focus and expertise.

About the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA

Established in 2020, the Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA is the unification of two equal YMCA associations in Rowan County (formerly YMCA of Rowan County) and Cabarrus County (formerly Cannon Memorial YMCA). Since 1908 the Y has been serving Rowan and Cabarrus Counties with a focus on our Christian principles and community-focused mission.

As a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the Y provides crucial programs and services every day. With the help of generous donors, we provide thousands of servings of healthy produce for our communities through the Share the Harvest Community Farm, we prevent drownings with swim lessons, and we provide more than $1 million in financial assistance to ensure everyone has a chance to succeed and belong at the Y.

