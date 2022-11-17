1-800-PACK-RAT Partners With Light A Luminary to Assist Families Who Cannot Be Home for the Holidays Due to Child Illness

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-PACK-RAT, a portable storage and moving company, has partnered with Light A Luminary for their 29th annual event to raise awareness and donations for families spending their holidays away from home while their children receive medical care. For the fifth year in a row, 1-800-PACK-RAT has donated two portable storage containers to hold supplies and luminary kits during the event. An event for all ages, Light A Luminary ushers in the holiday spirit with the glow of candlelight.

Light A Luminary, a Ronald McDonald House Charity (RMHC) event, will be selling luminary kits to be lit on a night of the communities choosing in December. All proceeds from the event will support families at Ronald McDonald House in Chapell Hill, North Carolina. The donations help RMHC provide a place for families to stay free of charge while their child receives lifesaving treatment at local hospitals.

"We are honored to partner with Light A Luminary for the fifth year in a row," said James Burati, Chief Sales Officer at 1-800-PACK-RAT. "This event continues to bring the community together to support our local families, and we look forward to the ongoing impact it will have in the future."

By purchasing a Light A Luminary kit, North Carolina natives are directly supporting local families by donating to RMHC and lighting up the streets to spread awareness.

For more information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit https://www.1800packrat.com. To learn more about how to support Light A Luminary, visit https://rmhch.org/signature-events/light-a-luminary/.

About 1-800-PACK-RAT

1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, is the portable storage and moving company that makes moving and storage simple. With numerous storage facilities across the USA, and a growing network of containers and trucks, they can get you anywhere you need to go. 1-800-PACK-RAT has a strong history of growth year after year. Each year welcomes new market locations, increased assets and new technologies to make storage and moving easier for our customers! The company also has several divisions, each with their own focus and expertise.

About Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina provides a temporary home, support and access to medical care for families of children who are receiving treatment from area medical facilities. RMHC Houses offer physical comforts and emotional support designed to promote the well-being of the whole family. These Houses not only keep families close when they need each other most, but increases the ability for families to spend more time with their child, interact with their clinical care team and participate in critical medical care decisions.

