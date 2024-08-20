1-800-Packouts helps homeowners protect value of irreplaceable personal property following fire or water damage

Leading contents and personal property restoration provider offers cutting-edge techniques to restore furniture, electronics, dining ware, collectables and other one-of-a-kind items

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-Packouts reminds homeowners that contents and personal property restoration services can restore irreplaceable family heirlooms and other unique objects to their original condition in the wake of fire or water damage.

"Holding onto important memories is an essential part of the healing process after fire or water damage impacts your home," said Stefan Figley, president of 1-800-Packouts. "Many people assume that they must accept the loss of highly valued personal objects if they're damaged. But we can help you move on after a traumatic event by applying our expertise, training and advanced technology to carefully restore your most precious possessions."

Fire and water damage are among the most common residential insurance claims in the United States. More than $1 trillion in water damage has been reported since 1980. Homeowners reported $8.6 billion in fire damage in 2021.

Insurers reimburse homeowners for the replacement of property lost to smoke, fire or water damage. But they can't cover the loss of one-of-a-kind family heirlooms or other objects with high sentimental value. 1-800-Packouts works closely with insurance providers and homeowners to collect, store, repair and return unique items.

"Many homeowners will experience property damage at some point," Figley said. "It can be a painful process. We help customers heal by making sure they can recover those meaningful items that can't be replaced with an insurance check. When they know those priceless objects are safe and they'll see them again soon, it makes the rest of the process easier to get through."

To learn more about 1-800-Packouts, visit https://www.1800packouts.com.

About 1-800-Packouts

1-800-Packouts, the leader in property contents restoration, delivers expert inventory management, packing, cleaning, and climate-controlled storage services for homes and businesses during stressful times. Trusted by property owners and the largest insurance carriers to secure and protect valuable possessions when disasters happen, 1-800-Packouts is expanding rapidly to meet the growing demand for contents restoration services across North America. For more information, visit https://www.1800packouts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE 1-800-Packouts