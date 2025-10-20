1-800-Packouts offers expert guidance to help homeowners prepare for and recover from fires

As risk levels rise, the leading contents restoration provider equips homeowners with preventative measures and best practices

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As fire risks continue to rise across the U.S., homeowners are looking for reliable ways to protect their families, property and treasured belongings. 1-800-Packouts, a trusted provider of contents restoration services, shares expert insight to help households reduce the threat of fire and navigate the recovery process when disaster strikes.

The experts at 1-800-Packouts reveal best practices for mitigating the risk of a house fire.
"Structure fires happen for a number of reasons, but the threat of wildfire as a cause increases each year," said Stefan Figley, president of 1-800-Packouts. "Combine that with the number of house fires triggered by other sources, and homeowners are understandably anxious about mitigating their risk."

Even if a home isn't in a high-risk area for wildfire, the threat of fire remains significant. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), local fire departments responded to 1.39 million fires in 2023, which caused an estimated $23 billion in property damage. Common causes of house fires include electrical issues, kitchen mishaps and poorly-maintained dryer vents.

"It's crucial for homeowners to be proactive, taking the right steps to minimize their risk of a household disaster," Figley said. "But even with the best preparation, house fires can still happen. That's why it's important that homeowners know how to respond, including when to call fire restoration experts."

Figley and the experts at 1-800-Packouts recommend the following measures to reduce fire risk:

  • Remove flammable vegetation around the property.
  • Clear dry leaves, pine needles and other debris from gutters and yards.
  • Thin trees and trim overhanging branches near the home.
  • Use fire-resistant plants and landscaping materials.
  • Inspect and maintain electrical systems to prevent shorts and sparks.
  • Clean dryer vents regularly to reduce lint buildup.
  • Keep portable heaters away from curtains, bedding and furniture.
  • Install and test smoke detectors on every level of the home.

The fire recovery process depends on the extent of the damage, but homeowners should always:

  • Secure the property.
  • Contact their insurance provider.
  • Document the damage with photos.
  • Reach out to restoration specialists if the home is not a total loss.

For valuables such as family heirlooms, working with a contents restoration company like 1-800-Packouts may make it possible to restore treasured items back to their original condition.

To learn more about 1-800-Packouts, visit https://www.1800packouts.com.

About 1-800-Packouts

1-800-Packouts, the leader in property contents restoration, delivers expert inventory management, packing, cleaning, and climate-controlled storage services for homes and businesses during stressful times. Trusted by property owners and the largest insurance carriers to secure and protect valuable possessions when disasters happen, 1-800-Packouts is expanding rapidly to meet the growing demand for contents restoration services across North America. For more information, visit https://www.1800packouts.com.

1-800-Packouts provides guidelines for homeowners affected by flooding

1-800-Packouts, the nationwide leader in contents restoration, highlights guidelines for homeowners whose properties have experienced intense...
After catastrophic fire, homeowners have treasured collection restored by 1-800-Packouts of Southeast Massachusetts

Housefires and other calamitous events can result in untold damage to personal property—including assets of enormous financial value as well as those ...
