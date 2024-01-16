1-800-Plumber +Air Ranked Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

Nationally Trusted Plumbing and HVAC Franchise Ranks #355 in the 2024 Franchise 500® Rankings

PEARLAND, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-Plumber +Air , an industry leading plumbing and HVAC franchise, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks 1-800-Plumber +Air as number 355 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

1-800-Plumber +Air provides high-quality support for their franchise owners through its unique, community-like company culture. The brand invests effort, time and training in each and every one of its franchise locations, having implemented innovative technology that allows for an easy and effective training process for all. 1-800-Plumber +Air prides itself on being a needs-based service for its customers, with franchise owners meeting a necessary need for their communities.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

"It is truly an honor for 1-800-Plumber +Air to be recognized in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500® Ranking," said Mark Collins, CEO of 1-800-Plumber +Air. "We are consistently striving to be the best we can be for both our franchise owners and customers. This honor proves to us that our efforts are not unnoticed, and we are excited to continue our hard work to achieve more growth and success in 2024."

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. 1-800-Plumber +Air's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view 1-800-Plumber +Air in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

About 1-800-Plumber +Air

Franchising since 2018, 1-800-Plumber +Air is an industry leading plumbing and HVAC franchise, providing high-quality plumbing, heating, cooling, and emergency services. Currently operating in over 60 service areas across 20 states, the company is fast-growing and was recognized in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500 Ranking. The brand remains dedicated to meeting all plumbing and HVAC needs, emphasizing community enhancement, customer well-being, and unwavering support for employees and franchisees. For more information, please visit https://1800plumber.com/

SOURCE 1-800-Plumber +Air