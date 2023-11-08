1-800-STRIPER® Coating The Nation!

News provided by

1-800-STRIPER

08 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

Pavement marking franchise flourishes with strong growth

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly franchised, 1-800-STRIPER® has awarded some 14 franchises since the start of 2023, spreading its affordable, high-quality striping services across the U.S.

"1-800-STRIPER® believes that keeping parking lot maintenance uncomplicated and affordable helps communities thrive aesthetically, while strengthening their local brand," said founder Luke Menear. "Through franchising, we're thrilled to broaden our mission's reach, and we're honored to share the dream of ownership with our amazing franchisees."

In less than a year, the emerging concept has welcomed over a dozen franchise partners in ten states across the country, with many more in the development pipeline. Its footprint currently spans the East Coast, from Massachusetts to Florida and reaches as far West as Utah.

According to 1-800-STRIPER® leadership, the path to the concept's quick franchise success follows a straight – painted – line.

"It's simple: We've drawn the attention of a ton of candidates through our proven systems and operations, which were developed based on some 20-plus years of market experience," Menear noted. "Once they see the unit economics up close, go through our exclusive training and experience the ongoing support, our franchisees are excited to hit the ground running in this robust industry."

Menear started 1-800-STRIPER® in 1999 after working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision of providing budget-friendly lot maintenance a reality.

1-800-STRIPER® provides customized layouts and restriping for parking lots, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. It also delivers solutions for sports courts, playgrounds, interior spaces, and temporary striping needs. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service and excellent results.

Those interested in joining the time-tested system and a booming industry can call 1-800-323-4700 or visit 1800striperfranchise.com to learn more about the business's franchise opportunities.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.