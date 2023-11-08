1-800-STRIPER® Coating The Nation!

Pavement marking franchise flourishes with strong growth

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly franchised, 1-800-STRIPER® has awarded some 14 franchises since the start of 2023, spreading its affordable, high-quality striping services across the U.S.

"1-800-STRIPER® believes that keeping parking lot maintenance uncomplicated and affordable helps communities thrive aesthetically, while strengthening their local brand," said founder Luke Menear. "Through franchising, we're thrilled to broaden our mission's reach, and we're honored to share the dream of ownership with our amazing franchisees."

In less than a year, the emerging concept has welcomed over a dozen franchise partners in ten states across the country, with many more in the development pipeline. Its footprint currently spans the East Coast, from Massachusetts to Florida and reaches as far West as Utah.

According to 1-800-STRIPER® leadership, the path to the concept's quick franchise success follows a straight – painted – line.

"It's simple: We've drawn the attention of a ton of candidates through our proven systems and operations, which were developed based on some 20-plus years of market experience," Menear noted. "Once they see the unit economics up close, go through our exclusive training and experience the ongoing support, our franchisees are excited to hit the ground running in this robust industry."

Menear started 1-800-STRIPER® in 1999 after working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision of providing budget-friendly lot maintenance a reality.

1-800-STRIPER® provides customized layouts and restriping for parking lots, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. It also delivers solutions for sports courts, playgrounds, interior spaces, and temporary striping needs. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service and excellent results.

Those interested in joining the time-tested system and a booming industry can call 1-800-323-4700 or visit 1800striperfranchise.com to learn more about the business's franchise opportunities.

