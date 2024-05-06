1-800-STRIPER® Comes to Colorado

Established pavement striping company launches new franchise location in Southern Colorado, including Denver Metro, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, offering property owners affordable striping options for parking lots, sport courts, and interior spaces.

DENVER, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise recently rolled out in Southern Colorado, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore parking lots, sports courts and interior spaces.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 20 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. The founder, Luke Menear, saw an unmet need in the industry. He noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. Sometimes, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

1-800-STRIPER® of Southern Colorado owners Chad & Kim Perry are looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "After meeting and training with the Menears, we felt confident 1-800-STRIPER® would be the perfect vehicle for us to deliver a quality product while also serving our community," stated Kim Perry. "We are proud of the experienced team we have built and excited to provide professional striping services while also contributing to various outreach initiatives around Southern Colorado."

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

Area business owners and property managers can call (303) 285-0149 or visit https://1800striper.com/location/striper-of-south-denver/ to see how they can enhance the safety and appearance of their property with professional striping services. Estimates are free!

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of Southern Colorado