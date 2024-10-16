1-800-STRIPER® Paints Straight Line to Success!

Pavement marking franchise secures massive Amazon project and builds capacity for large-scale jobs through expanding network.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-STRIPER® has awarded more than 50 franchises across the U.S. since 2023. The brand's fast growth has led to significant opportunities, including work on Amazon's new 1-million-square-foot facility in Scranton, PA.

1-800-STRIPER® of Rochester, led by franchisor Luke Menear, 1-800-STRIPER® of Queens and 1-800-STRIPER® of NW Pittsburgh collaborated to complete the Amazon project. The job entailed striping the facility's large exterior area, which is key to the safety and efficiency of its truck, employee and pedestrian traffic.

1-800-STRIPER® franchise owner Luke Menear and team stripe Amazon facility in Scranton, PA.

An estimated 500 man-hours went into the job over two weekends, a feat that would be impossible without collaboration. 1-800-STRIPER® is currently represented in 26 states that span the U.S. from coast-to-coast, and Menear is optimistic about the possibilities this national footprint creates.

"As we get the flags on the map, the boots on the ground, we'll be able to turn to some of these national players to promote our ability to provide quick, consistent and high-quality striping," he said. "This would help many large, national brands maintain a consistency that can be difficult to find currently."

For Rakin Zaman and Jazmyn Phillips, owners of the Queens and Northwest Pittsburgh locations respectively, the collaboration was a great learning experience that promises a slew of benefits for individual franchise owners.

"Being in the field with Luke and learning from his 25-plus years of experience has given us the confidence to compete for other large projects," Zaman noted. "In addition, having jobs funnel down from a national level provides us with new opportunities and will contribute significantly to our success as business owners."

1-800-STRIPER®, founded by Menear in 1999, provides customized layouts and restriping for parking lots, sports courts, playgrounds, interior spaces and temporary striping needs. More than two decades after its start, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service and excellent results.

Contractors and property owners looking for affordable, high-quality striping or those interested in joining the time-tested system can call 1-800-787-4737 or visit 1800STRIPER.com to learn more.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER®