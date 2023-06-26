1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town

Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Jacksonville

Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in Southeast Jacksonville, FL, offering property owners affordable striping options for worn out parking lots, sport courts, and interior spaces.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 1st, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled out in Southeast Jacksonville, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 20 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Sometimes, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder, Luke Menear, saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

Newest 1-800-STRIPER® of SE Jacksonville director of operations, Clayton Dudjak, is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards.

"For 25 years, Jacksonville has been my home. I have seen the growth of our community firsthand, and now I'm excited about the opportunity to play a part in making our city shine, one stripe at a time," Dudjak expressed. "Keeping a well-maintained parking lot makes your business look great, invites customers, and keeps our city attractive. At 1-800-STRIPER® of SE Jacksonville, we plan on bringing a top-tier striping service, quality workmanship, and a community connection to all that give us the opportunity to work with them."

Area property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 904-309-4277 or visit https://1800striper.com/location/south-east-jacksonville/ to set up a free estimate.

