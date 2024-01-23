1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town

Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To North Dallas

Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in North Dallas, offering property owners affordable striping options for worn out parking lots, sport courts, and interior spaces.

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled out in North Dallas, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 20 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Sometimes, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of North Dallas co-owner Bart Miller is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards.

"We are so excited to bring the 1-800-STRIPER® brand to North Dallas!" Miller said. "A proven 20+ year market leader, 1-800-STRIPER® is firmly committed to executing its core values - delivering timely and affordable solutions to beautify business exteriors, providing the highest quality work and customer support, and facilitating new job growth within the DFW Metroplex." He added, "As 5th generation North Texans, we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with a leading brand like 1-800-STRIPER®, and are deeply committed to serving our local communities."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 940-298-0200 or visit https://1800striper.com/location/striper-north-dallas/ to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of North Dallas