1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town

News provided by

1-800-STRIPER® of South Raleigh

27 Feb, 2024, 14:15 ET

Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Raleigh

Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in South Raleigh, offering property owners affordable striping options for worn out parking lots, sport courts, and interior spaces.

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled out in Raleigh, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 20 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Sometimes, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of South Raleigh owner Joshua Martin is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "As we look to establish ourselves in the Raleigh area, we are excited to bring a different approach that is focused on a high degree of partnership and problem solving. This ensures our customers, as well as their customers, have a positive and hassle-free experience that will only become more important as Raleigh continues to grow."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 984-766-5526 or visit https://1800striper.com/location/striper-of-south-raleigh/ to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of South Raleigh

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.