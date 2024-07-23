1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Atlanta

Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in Atlanta, offering property owners affordable striping options for worn out parking lots, sport courts, and interior spaces.

ATLANTA, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this Spring, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled out in Atlanta, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Most often, a fresh set of lines is what's really needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of Central Atlanta owner Thomas Roberts is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "The need for these services in Atlanta is immense. Most every parking lot my family and I have used in recent memory has faded lines and needs to be refreshed. Given Atlantan's obsession with cars, we have a lot of parking lots. Their owners and property managers need expert help just like what we provide."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 470-594-3055 or visit https://1800striper.com/location/central-atlanta/ to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of Central Atlanta