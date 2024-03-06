1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Charlotte

Established pavement striping company launches fresh franchise location in Charlotte, offering property owners affordable striping options for worn out parking lots, sport courts, and interior spaces.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled out in Charlotte, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 20 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Sometimes, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He purchased the company's striping equipment and set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. More than two decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of Charlotte owner Rupesh Patel is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "We are excited to provide quality striping services throughout the Charlotte area," he said. "We look forward to working with other business owners to help keep our community safe and looking great."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 704-828-9922 or visit https://1800striper.com/location/striper-of-charlotte/ to set up a free estimate.

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of Charlotte