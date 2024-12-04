1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance Comes To Fort Myers & Naples

FORT MYERS, Fla. and NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4, the newest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise rolled out in Fort Myers & Naples, bringing business and property owners an affordable way to restore commercial and industrial parking lots – as well as plenty of other paved areas.

1-800-STRIPER® was founded more than 25 years ago on the belief that businesses don't need to spend a fortune on parking lot repairs and maintenance to make a good impression. Often, a fresh set of lines is all that's needed.

The striping company offers customized layouts for parking lots and paved areas, ensuring ADA compliance, safety, and proper traffic flow. In addition, they provide layout and line painting for sports courts, interior markings for parking garages and factories, and temporary solutions for special events and construction sites.

The 1-800-STRIPER® concept began in 1999 when founder Luke Menear saw an unmet need in the industry. After working for a pavement maintenance company for just a few weeks, he noticed many property owners were spending large amounts of money on unnecessary maintenance when a few freshly painted lines would yield the same results. He set out to make his vision a reality, providing quick, budget-friendly solutions for keeping parking lots safe and attractive. Two-plus decades and over a million lines later, the company continues to build the trust of its customers through fast, friendly service, and excellent results.

1-800-STRIPER® of Fort Myers & Naples owner Thomas "TJ" Rivera is looking forward to continuing the company's superior customer service and quality standards. "I'm incredibly excited to bring 1-800-STRIPER® to Southwest Florida, a community that deserves the best in service and reliability," Rivera shared. "From businesses to residential complexes, a clearly marked parking lot makes a crucial first impression while ensuring safety and organization. With a commitment to quality and integrity, my team and I are dedicated to delivering pavement marking services clients can trust to meet the highest standards. As someone deeply rooted in hard work and family values, I look forward to building a legacy of reliable service and creating lasting partnerships with local businesses and residents."

Area business and property owners looking for a budget-friendly option for maintaining paved areas can call 239-396-5055 or visit https://1800STRIPER.com/location/striper-of-fort-myers-naples/ to set up a free estimate.

Contact information:

1-800-STRIPER® of Fort Myers & Naples

Thomas "TJ" Rivera

239-396-5055

[email protected]

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of Fort Myers & Naples